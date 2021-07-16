BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 9 - 16 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 9 and 16 July.

image copyrightBilly Main
image captionBilly Main sent in this sunset shot taken from Dunbar Castle
image copyrightAndrew Heaney
image captionAndrew Heaney captured this shot of a red kite above Laurieston
image copyrightClem Friend
image captionClem Friend from Edinburgh took this picture while snorkelling at Seacliff beach, East Lothian with a "slightly hazy Tantallon Castle in the background."
image copyrightCraig Coventry
image captionCraig Coventry from North Berwick took this picture of a puffin coming in to land on one of the local islands.
image copyrightNeil Rogers
image captionFellow North Berwick resident Neil Rogers took this shot on a boat trip to the Bass Rock
image copyrightSharanne Findlay
image captionSharanne Findlay from Polmont said: "This big Highland bull was chewing the cud as he eyed us up after our walk up Beinn Chochuill and Beinn Eunaich in the Cruachan hills."
image copyrightAndrew Maxwell
image captionAndrew Maxwell submitted this shot of a seal swimming in the Pentland Firth just off the coast at Huna in Caithness.
image copyrightGareth Atkinson
image captionGareth Atkinson said: "Whilst visiting the Western Isles, our family enjoyed a walk to the Eilean Glas lighthouse on the Isle of Scalpay, which looked impressive underneath a 'mackerel' sky."
image copyrightDexy McEwan
image captionDexy McEwan sent us this photo taken at the European stone stacking championships in Dunbar
image copyrightPaul Denney
image captionPaul Denny sent in this photo of cotton grass at Kriffel, Dumfries and Galloway
image copyrightIain Walker
image captionThistle bee good: Iain Walker took this photo at Barsloisnoch, Kilmartin He said: "Spotted this bee loving the thistles on our first walk of our holiday with our daughter Bonnie on her first trip to Scotland."
image copyrightScott MacKellar
image captionScott MacKellar said: "A cloudy but calm evening made for a stunning picture of the Forth Rail Bridge from South Queensferry."
image copyrightMartin McKerrell
image captionEck of a view: Martin McKerrell from Ardrossan said: "We were lucky enough to capture this pair of swans at Jubilee point, looking down Loch Eck."
image copyrightTracy Hamilton
image captionTracy Hamilton took this photo on Turnberry shore. She said: "The tide was heading out and the wet sand was scattered with lugworm casts, then I spied this heart-shaped one."
image copyrightNeil MacRitchie
image captionNeil MacRitchie from Glasgow said: "I captured this glorious sunset above Oban harbour just as the sun had dipped below the horizon."
image copyrightVictor Tregubov
image captionDeer view mirror: Victor Tregubov from Glasgow captured a picture this curious onlooker at Glen Etive
image copyrightCurtis Muir
image captionCurtis Muir from Edinburgh submitted this photo of "a stunning view on a calm evening over Loch Leven at Invercoe, Glencoe."
image copyrightJamie Reid
image captionJamie Reid sent this photo of cavapoo Wolfie at Sanna Beach, Ardnamurchan "making the most of the last of the sun on our evening stroll while on holiday."
image copyrightMangela Coia
image captionMangela Coia sent us this photo of sunset in Robroyston Park looking towards Dumgoyne and the Campsies
image copyrightJohn Kay
image captionJohn Kay from Glenrothes encountered this Cairngorm reindeer grazing high on the slopes of Braeriach
image copyrightRobert Burt
image captionRobert Burt from Edinburgh said: "At the start of my run in the Pentlands, I was treated to the view of paragliders launching from above Hillend."
image copyrightLiz Rodger
image captionBubble exposure: Liz Rodger from Forfar took this photo of daughter Annabel catching a bubble
image copyrightElanne Christie
image captionElanne Christie took this shot of "my wee collie Jen enjoying a paddle" on Loch Ness from Dores beach
image copyrightRobyn Gilfillan
image captionStag night: Robyn Gilfillan captured this atmospheric picture of stags at Ardlui, Argyll and Bute
image copyrightDavid Lockwood
image captionSmoke on the water: David Lockwood sent us this aerial shot of a man fishing on the Nith at Dumfries.
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionFish supper: Jacki Gordon said: "An explosion of water as this gannet grabbed its lunch. Taken on a fantastic boat trip (seasickness notwithstanding) to Bass Rock."
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image captionJohn Dyer took this photo of the River Clyde "as it meanders through Motherwell"
image copyrightTom Kelly
image captionTom Kelly from Edinburgh said: "I visited the Isle of May for the first time, last week and was blown away (thankfully, not by the wind) but by the sheer number of seals and seabirds on the island."
image copyrightBobby Hughes
image captionBobby Hughes took this photo at Achmelvich Bay, saying: "Didn't know they had sheep in the Caribbean."
image copyrightJacqueline Riach
image captionSwan Lake: Jacqueline Riach took this photo of a swan at Pitfour Lake near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire
image copyrightColin Denholm
image captionColin Denholm concludes this week's avian extravaganza with this shot of a guillemot taken in the early evening sun at RSPN Fowlsheugh, near Stonehaven

