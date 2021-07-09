Emma Caldwell's mother meets new lord advocate in search for justice
- Published
The mother of Emma Caldwell is to meet the new lord advocate in her continuing fight for justice 16 years after her daughter's murder.
Ms Caldwell had been a sex worker in Glasgow's red-light district when she disappeared on 4 April 2005.
The 27-year-old's body was found five weeks later in woods 40 miles away.
In 2015, the then lord advocate ordered Police Scotland to re-investigate who killed Ms Caldwell and also what went wrong in the original investigation.
Four Turkish men had been arrested and charged with her murder in 2007, however the case later collapsed and they were all released.
Same alleged attacker
A BBC investigation - for the podcast Who Killed Emma? - recently discovered that at least four sex workers told police they were also taken by a client to the same remote woodland, near Roberton in South Lanarkshire, in the months before Emma was killed.
Two of the women said they were forced to strip and were left terrified by him. All identified the same man as being their alleged attacker.
The man they all picked out from police photobooks was 48-year-old Iain Packer.
Mr Packer was questioned six times by police during the investigation into Emma's murder and admitted to police that he had taken her and at least five other women to the remote woods for sex.
In 2019 he featured in a BBC Disclosure programme, during which he insisted to journalist Sam Poling that he had never been violent towards any women and denied having killed Emma Caldwell.
Days after the interview, he was arrested and later convicted for attacking his former partner by choking her.
Scotland's most senior law officer, Lord Advocate James Wolffe, stepped down from the role earlier this year and Dorothy Bain QC has been appointed as his replacement.
Ms Bain, who secured the first murder conviction against serial killer Peter Tobin, will meet Emma's mother Margaret Caldwell and her solicitor, Aamer Anwar, on Monday morning.
A statement from the lawyer said: "She will not be asking for very much, just real hope and a recognition that justice for Emma can no longer be delayed.
"Emma Caldwell at the age of 27 was brutally murdered in 2005 and her family felt betrayed by the failed original investigation."
Mr Anwar added: "When the killer took Emma's life, he tore apart her family's lives forever, they were unable to bury Emma for some two years, her mother Margaret has never been able to grieve and when William, Emma's father, died from cancer in 2011 he made his family promise they would never give up fighting for justice."