Scotland's papers: GPs 'cannot cope' and new track and trace row

Scotland's papers: GPs 'cannot cope' and new track and trace rowimage captionScotland on Sunday leads with a warning that GPs cannot cope with the increased workload of dealing with Covid in the community. The jump in mild Covid cases has led to more people turning up at their local surgery for support while mental health problems are also on the rise, according to doctors' leaders.image captionThe Sun on Sunday has an interview with an NHS worker who says tracers are no longer asking Covid-positive Scots if they have been to sporting events, shops or pubs. Those with the virus have previously faced an extensive phone interview about which public places they had visited in a bid to locate their contacts.image captionThe Herald on Sunday says a Scots-based company which made over £375,000 in donations to the Conservative Party over five years has won more than £108m in emergency PPE contracts from the UK government.image captionThe Sunday Post has a special report on the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan. The paper speaks to the family of a soldier killed fighting the Taliban who say his ultimate sacrifice, and that of thousands of others, has achieved nothing.image captionThe Sunday Mail leads with new allegations about Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, this time involving his next-door neighbour.image captionThe Sunday Express says the number of people being vaccinated in Scotland has slumped to its slowest rate since early March. It comes as the Scottish government insists the programme is still on track.image captionThe Mail on Sunday reports that more than 2,000 drug addicts are to be given free mobile phone, internet and data bundles to help them "stay connected to life-saving services". The Scottish government's Drug Deaths Taskforce says the scheme will help people at risk of drug-related harm.image captionThe Sunday National leads with the leader of Scotland's largest teachers' union urging Nicola Sturgeon to launch a coronavirus vaccination programme for secondary school pupils. EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan made the call after official data revealed the number of under-20s being infected was increasing.image captionThe Sunday Times says the gap between coronavirus jabs could be shortened to just four weeks in England in a bid to drive up inoculations amongst young men. Elsewhere, the paper says Nicola Sturgeon's drive to plant hundreds of millions of trees in Scotland to help tackle the climate crisis is being questioned amid evidence linking it to harmful greenhouse gas emissions.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph splashes on the Queen's message of support to the England football team ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy. There are also supportive words from Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.