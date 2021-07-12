Are European 'Aires' the answer to Scotland's dirty campers?
By Isla Todd
BBC Scotland
- Published
A French-style set-up called aires could be the answer to so-called "dirty camping" by people in campervans in Scotland.
They are popping up across the Highlands help tackle a lack of facilities for motorhomes.
Aires are small-scale campsites with just basic facilities such as waste disposal and water. It is hoped they will help reduce human waste and litter being dumped.
The designated stop-over spaces are cheaper than traditional caravan sites and have become popular in Europe.
In Moray, reports of tourists in motorhomes causing problems have been recorded amid the holiday season.
Emptying waste in car parks and on beaches are just some of the issues, according to local residents.
Moray councillor James Allan said up to 30 campervans have been recorded at Lossiemouth's West Beach car park.
"Lots of people want to come down to the beach every day and enjoy the time here, but they can't get in for all these campers parked every night", he said.
"It's the minority, people that are coming here and dumping their waste. It's the mess they leave behind.
"If they just come along and be respectful, everybody wants to enjoy Lossiemouth and how beautiful the place is, so if they would just be more responsible and take care when they are here."
He added: "I think it will get worse with all the English holidays, it's bad enough as it is just now. More people will come."
The arrival of Aires in Scotland are often on farms or crofting land.
In Kingussie in the Highlands, Ruaridh Ormiston opened his two weeks ago and it is already proving to be in high demand.
'Absolutely astounding'
"I have been interested in setting up a caravan site for 20 years", he said. "An Aire is a French word which basically just means a place for someone in a van to park overnight.
"It's absolutely astounding. I thought it would be one, two or three people, but I think the first night we had about eight, the next night we had nine or 10. My phone's never stopped.
"I could see that people were looking for a safe place to stop at night so they wouldn't be in a lay-by. And also there was the problem of irresponsible motorhomes dumping waste, human waste, in car parks to get their tanks emptied. So we're open to passing motorhomes."
He added: "I am very proud of the Highlands. I don't want people to come here and get a bad impression. It's not just the people you have to blame - it's the fact we don't have facilities."
'Not sufficient room'
Motorhomer Ainsley Bruce from Glasgow said she heard about the Kingussie site on social media.
"I am new to motor homing. This is perfect, it's very rural and you have the facilities.
"The fact there are now more Aires is great, they are not designed to stay for long periods of time.
"I have seen people at the side of the road emptying things. But until Scotland becomes better like Europe and opens up more Aires, unfortunately the dirty campers are going to continue."
Maureen and Brian Gillies also said they thought Aire sites such as the one in Kingussie where they stayed could be the answer going forward.
Mr Gillies said: "You are looking for somewhere to dispose of your chemical waste and a tap for water.
"There just is not sufficient room for everyone. If you don't have facilities they will wild camp."