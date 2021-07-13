Police launch investigation over SNP donations
Police Scotland has launched a formal investigation into the SNP's finances after receiving complaints about how donations to the party were used.
Questions had been raised about funds given to the party for use in a fresh independence referendum campaign.
Seven people made complaints to the police, which has set up a probe following talks with prosecutors.
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had insisted that she was "not concerned" about the party's finances.
She said "every penny" of cash raised in online crowdfunding campaigns would be spent on the independence drive.
It came after MP Douglas Chapman quit as SNP treasurer, saying he had not been given enough financial information to do the job, and fellow MP Joanna Cherry quit the party's management board amid a row over "transparency and scrutiny".
Police Scotland had previously been assessing complaints made by a member of the public. The force says that a full inquiry has now been launched.
A spokesman said: "Police Scotland has now received seven complaints in relation to donations that were made to the Scottish National Party.
"After assessment and consultation with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, we will now carry out an investigation.
"Inquiries are continuing and anyone who has any information which may assist with this investigation is asked to contact police."
The SNP has been approached for comment.