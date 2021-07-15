Climate change 'benefits' taken out of SQA Geography course
- Published
Scotland's exams body will no longer ask pupils to give explanations on the "positive" effects of climate change.
The SQA made the update to the National 5 Geography course following pressure from the Scottish Greens.
It was welcomed by the party which said young people "need to be equipped with the skills and knowledge" to tackle the issue.
The SQA said they "recognise the importance" of including references "to reflect the emergency we are facing".
The previous geography course document gave examples of the alleged benefits of climate change such as "increased tourism to more northerly latitudes" and "improved crop yields".
It sparked criticism from the Scottish Greens who said any short-term benefits pale in comparison to "colossal disadvantages" like crop failures and widespread famines.
Views evolved
SQA hasnow updated its National 5 Geography course specification so that it no longer refers to potential "positive and negative" effects of climate change.
The exams body said they have worked with experienced geography teachers to ensure the new wording is clear and appropriate.
Lesley Joyce, head of humanities, care and services qualifications at the SQA, said it was important pupils were presented with "up-to-date references to climate change to reflect the emergency were are facing".
"Course content was devised a number of years ago, during which time views on climate change have evolved," she added.
"In this instance, wording in the course support notes was open to misinterpretation so we have worked with the teaching profession to ensure the National 5 wording is appropriate for today's learners."
The changes mean pupils will no longer be encouraged to give "equal consideration" to the environmental and economic impacts of climate change, although they will still be required to look at short and long-term impacts in different parts of the world.
A review of geography course specifications at other qualification levels has also been carried out and the SQA has confirmed that references to benefits of climate change are not included elsewhere.
Ross Greer, the Scottish Greens' education spokesman, welcomed the changes.
He added: "The climate crisis is already here and it is killing people across the planet, so I'm pleased this absurd course specification will finally be removed.
"Young people are leading the fight to tackle this crisis, whether by striking from school, forcing corporations to move away from fossil fuels or campaigning against politicians who refuse to act.
"They don't need the devastating effects of climate breakdown to be hidden from them.
"What they are calling out for instead is to be equipped with the skills and knowledge they will need to stop this catastrophe.
"Or preferably, for today's leaders to face up to their responsibilities and take the action needed now."