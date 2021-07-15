BBC News

Indiana Jones filming takes place in Glasgow

Filming is in full swing in Glasgow city centre for the new Indiana Jones movie.

Star-spangled banners, bunting and vintage shop fronts bedecked the streets of Glasgow for a parade scene which appears to capture 1960s New York as Apollo astronauts return home.

Harrison Ford is to reprise his role as the iconic adventurer in the Disney movie franchise alongside Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen.

The latest film - which has yet to be named - is expected to be released in July 2022.

image captionA body-double of Harrison Ford was spotted performing in the parade scene on horseback, with Boyd Holbrook's body double behind on a vintage motorbike.
image captionPhoebe Waller-Bridge and Boyd Holbrook were also spotted on set as well as the film's director James Mangold.
