BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 16-23 July

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16 and 23 July.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightDianne Reap
image captionIn plane sight: "The RAF Red Arrows display team gave the people in Peterhead the best happy feelings in a long time", says Dianne Reap.
image copyrightMoyra Miller
image captionEarly bird: "This photo of a silhouette against the rising sun was taken at Victoria Park in Arbroath whilst out for a walk", says Moyra Miller.
image copyrightFiona Smith
image captionJump start: "Fab day at Turnberry beach", says Fiona Smith.
image copyrightCaroline Loudon
image captionGetting your puffins in a row: "I captured this shot while on a trip to the Shiant Isles in the Outer Hebrides", says Caroline Loudon. "There were thousands of puffins on land and in the water. Amazing sounds. I liked the symmetry of these three puffins observing me."
image copyrightKeith Bennett
image captionHigh Standard: "Carlochy with its birchwood fringe, hidden away in a corrie of Glen Lee", says Keith Bennett. "Then Loch Lee, Mount Battock in the left centre background, Stonehaven out of sight beyond, from the Shank of Inchgrundle".
image copyrightRae McGaffin
image captionIf you're scared, take my hand: "On our way to St.Monans we were amazed at all the scarecrows although this glamorous pair just took the biscuit!", says Rae McGaffin of the Elie Scarecrow Festival.
image copyrightJames Penn
image captionSnow way: "Everyone is astounded by this picture I took of the overhanging snow on Aonach Beag on a recent trip to the Nevis Range", says James Penn. "Managed to capture my father-in-law which shows the sheer scale of what was ahead".
image copyrightCatherine Mackinnon
image captionGive it some stick: "I took this photo at the shinty in Strathpeffer where Beauly played against the local team Caberfeidh", says Catherine Mackinnon. "It was a fantastic game full of action and plenty of goals!"
image copyrightKen O'Keefe
image captionFlying lesson: "This is an osprey juvenile flying at Loch of the Lowes near Dunkeld which had only begun learning to fly a week before this was taken", says Ken O'Keefe.
image copyrightMichael O’Kane
image captionVery-detached house: "Moine House from a very warm trip to the North Coast", says Michael O’Kane in Sutherland.
image copyrightAndy Gillies
image captionScrambled legs: "We were through in Fife on Kinghorn beach and were privileged to see a lifeboat scramble", says Andy Gillies. "The RNLI team were amazing, running from nearby houses and businesses and in the water and away in what must have been under 10 minutes".
image copyrightIan Biggs
image captionStag sight: "The resident stags of Kinloch Rannoch cooling off in the River Tummel during our mini heatwave", says Ian Biggs. "This was taken at 08:00 and it was already getting very warm".
image copyrightAngela Pearson
image captionThistle do nicely: "An Auchtermuchty bee sitting down on the job", says Angela Pearson. On its bee-hind, perhaps.
image copyrightGordon Patton
image captionA hut day on the beach: "Thought folk might like this photo of the beach huts at Burghead Bay looking north toward Helmsdale", says Gordon Patton.
image copyrightLinsey Brown
image captionWater lot of fun: "This is two-year-old Angus loving being splashed by his big brother at Loch An Eilein in the Cairngorms this week while on family holiday", says mum Linsey Brown.
image copyrightJean Walsh
image captionLine of beauty: "Lavender fields at Tarhill Farm, Kinross", says Jean Walsh. "The sky was so blue, it could have been Provence".
image copyrightMo Howard
image captionSomewhere under the rainbow: "After a wet and windy day with no views this was our reward on the descent", says Mo Howard of this shot of Kirstie Howard and Bramble at Glen Shiel.
image copyrightAli MacLeod
image captionMonet shot: "Used a double exposure technique to take this shot of beautiful meadow flowers at Culzean Castle", says Ali MacLeod. "I think it creates a Monet painting feel and shouts out summer".
image copyrightClaire MacKenzie
image captionA fetching pose: "This is Whisky enjoying his walk in Ayrshire", says Claire MacKenzie. "He has a lust for life and is a natural poser".
image copyrightJohn MacDonald
image captionOtter sport enthusiasts: "Taken on North Uist, this pair of otters were having a ball playing on the foreshore, not realising I was taking their photo", says John MacDonald.
image copyrightKalina Parkinson
image captionMy little flower: "My two-year-old son Brodie is holding first red poppy in the barley field at Larbert", says Kalina Parkinson.
image copyrightLiz Bracegirdle
image captionGood reception: "This baby swallow was abandoned by its parents because it was too weak to fledge", says Liz Bracegirdle at Craigbeg in Aberdeenshire. "I looked after it for a couple of days. It was then collected by the New Arc Animal Sanctuary. It is doing well so far".
image copyrightJo Floyd
image captionCloud pleaser: "Driving back home to Leckmelm from a trip to Mellon Udrigle beach and we saw these amazing lenticular clouds", says Jo Floyd. "This photo was taken looking up Loch Broom towards Ullapool".
image copyrightLyn Cooper
image captionWait your turn, deer: "Strawberries are for sharing" says Lyn Cooper at Loch Ness.
image copyrightSonia Snell
image captionQuite a feet: "It was an open day in the gardens of the West Linton village - so many beautiful flowers", says Sonia Snell. "I was so overwhelmed by this Eryngium that I didn't notice my feet in the picture".
image copyrightCraig Coventry
image captionSea dog: "Jules enjoying the view whilst out lobster fishing", says Craig Coventry from North Berwick.
image copyrightGlen Billins
image captionA bug's life: "Watching me watching you", says Glen Billins in Inverkeithing. "Took this photo on my garden lawn. This garden grass-veneer moth looked surprised to see me".
image copyrightMay Britovšek
image captionJust to cap it off: "With so many colleges and universities unable to have formal graduation ceremonies we decided to mark our son Marc’s achievement by holding our own special day", says May Britovšek. "After five years at Strathclyde and obtaining a Masters in Product Design Engineering with distinction we could not let the day pass without a celebration".
image copyrightMaggie Smith
image captionLittle and large: "Me and my one-year-old son Calan enjoying the view at Ayr beach", says Scott Higgins, as captured by Calan's mum Maggie Smith.
image copyrightJohn Dyer
image captionTime for a paddle: "The Waverley in a sunset reflection on the River Clyde", says John Dyer.
image copyrightBob Smart
image captionAerial view: "Peacocks on a Dunfermline rooftop as the sun set, with a distant Grangemouth providing the backdrop", says Bob Smart.
image copyrightCurtis Welsh
image captionRipple effect: "A fishing boat outward bound from Fisherrow Harbour as the sun sets over the River Forth on a glorious summer evening", says Curtis Welsh.
image copyrightHeather Chrisp
image captionPretty in pink: "Surreal and unusual setting sun over Fife taken from Newhaven", says Heather Chrisp. "The brilliant orange and pinks were spectacular against the solid grey sky".
image copyrightAlan Doyle
image captionSet point: "I love the wonderful photos of Scotland", says Alan Doyle. "I took this sunset in North Berwick overlooking The Old Pier".
image copyrightJohn Hulland
image captionGo Forth and conquer: A beautiful sunset over the Forth bridges, courtesy of John Hulland.
image copyrightDavid Mallon
image captionSetting son: "Liam having a final sun dance on Portnadoran beach, Arisaig", from dad David Mallon.
image copyrightGordon Watt
image captionBoard room: "Sunset upon Ailsa Craig from Lendalfoot, with a lone paddle boarder making his way across the bay", says Gordon Watt. "We’re so lucky to have the beautiful Ayrshire coast on our doorstep".
image copyrightDougie Johnston
image captionA night's horses: "The Kelpies, seemingly appreciating the cool of the evening after a very hot day", says Dougie Johnston.
image copyrightBelle Clarkson
image caption... and some more horsing around: "I was going through my seven-year-old daughter Belle’s phone and she had taken a selfie when she was at horse riding", says Greg Clarkson. "Thought I would share!"

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics