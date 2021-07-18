Two motorcyclists die in weekend crashes
Two motorcyclists have died after separate crashes on Scotland's roads this weekend.
A 56-year-old man was fatally injured in a collision with a car on the A82 in Fort William on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier a 32-year-old rider died in a collision involving a tractor on the B778 near Stewarton in East Ayrshire.
Police Scotland is investigating both crashes and appealing for witnesses to get in touch, particularly if they have dash-cam footage.
The first collision, involving a blue Yamaha and a tractor, happened on the B778 near North Kilbride Lodge in East Ayrshire at about 11:10.
A few hours later, at about 15:00, a white Triumph Tiger and a grey Audi S3 collided on the A82 at Achintore Road in Fort William.
The rider was taken to Belford Hospital but later died.
The road was closed for about six-and-a-half hours, resulting in significant tailbacks, while investigation work took place.