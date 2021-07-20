Scotland's papers: Train guidelines row and vaccine rollout fears

Scotland's papers: Train guidelines row and vaccine rollout fearsPublished40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionCovid rules dominate the front pages with the i leading on a story about London North Eastern Railway (LNER) telling customers it was operating "under English guidance" for social distancing on its cross-border services. The train operator has since said it will review the move which Transport Scotland said was not acceptable.image captionRates of vaccine take-up among young men feature on the front page of The Times. The paper highlights the fact that in Dundee only 54% of 18 to 29-year-old males have taken up the offer of a first dose of the Covid jab.image captionIn a more bombastic approach to the same issue, The Daily Express says the Scottish government has been urged to "get a grip" on a slowdown in the rate of young people being vaccinated. The call comes as Scotland moved to the lowest level of Covid restrictions on its roadmap out of lockdown.image captionThe decision not to roll out the Covid jab to children over the age of 12 makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper raises concerns that this means more children will catch the virus and increase their chances of getting long Covid.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that so-called vaccine passports are to be required by law in England for young people who want to go to nightclubs. It comes amid growing concern over vaccine uptake in those aged 18 to 30 across the UK.image captionThe row over social distancing on LNER services makes the front page of The Metro. People in Scotland should stay 1m from each other in public places but the rule has been lifted down south and LNER had originally planned to operate all of its services under the English guidelines.image captionExtra restrictions on hospitals in the Highlands makes the front page of the Press and Journal. NHS Highland has chosen to keep level one rules on patient visiting despite the whole of the country moving to level zero on Monday.image captionThe Daily Record leads with a BBC interview with former UK government advisor Dominic Cummings. Mr Cummings has claimed Boris Johnson was reluctant to tighten Covid restrictions as cases rose last autumn because he thought people dying from it were "essentially all over 80".image captionThe Scotsman also leads with the same interview, carrying Mr Cummings' claim that Mr Johnson had to be talked out of visiting the Queen during the Covid pandemic.image captionThe Scottish Sun reports that Prince Harry is to reveal the "mistakes and lessons learned" during his life in a "bombshell" memoir to be published next year. Prince Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year, will donate proceeds to charity.image captionThe National reports on newly-released classified documents which show how Tony Blair's advisers privately conceded that Scotland could have a referendum on independence without Westminster's consent.image captionThe scourge of potholes makes the front page of The Herald, which says that more than 20,000 were reported across Scotland last year - a five-fold increase on 14 years ago.image captionThe Perth edition of The Courier reports on St Johnstone's glamour tie in the Europa League with the team set to face one of European football's big names.image captionThe future of a notorious homeless hostel which recently closed down makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.image captionLong delays for dental treatment and surgeries closing their lists to new patients is the lead story in Edinburgh's Evening News.image captionA number of safety scares on an Aberdeen beach makes the front page of the city's Evening Express.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph focuses on the jailing of a sex offender.image captionThe Daily Star reports that TV presenter Chris Packham wants his ashes to be mixed with those of his pet dogs when he dies.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.