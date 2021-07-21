Covid in Scotland: Weekly rise in virus death numbers
- Published
Covid was mentioned on 47 death certificates last week, according to the latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures.
The statistics, which cover 12-18 July, represent an increase of 16 deaths on last week's total.
They bring the total number, under that measure, since the start of the pandemic to 10,268.
A local authority breakdown reveals there were 11 deaths in Glasgow, six in Edinburgh and five in Dundee.
The NRS said 19 of the country's 32 council areas had at least one death last week.
More than half of the deaths (29) were people aged 75 or over, seven were aged 65-74 and eleven were aged under 65.
The vast majority (38) occurred in hospitals while four took place in care homes.
The figures also show most (27) were men.
The total number of deaths registered in Scotland last week was 1,125 - which was 100 more and 10% higher than the five-year average.
The latest Scottish government figures recorded 13 further deaths of patients who had tested positive in the last 28 days.
That brings the total number of deaths under that measure to 7,813.
On Monday, Scotland moved to the lowest level of Covid restrictions as it continues on its roadmap out of lockdown.