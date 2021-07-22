COP26: Glasgow will 'welcome' climate protests say council leader
Glasgow will "welcome" climate change protesters when the city hosts the COP26 summit in November, the city's council leader has said.
Susan Aitken said it was vital people were allowed to have their voices heard in order to influence world leaders.
She said Glasgow had a long tradition of protest, but urged campaigners to respect the city and its residents.
About 10,000 police officers will be deployed each day during the summit.
Ms Aitken described COP26, which is expected to be attended by about 120 heads of state, as a "generational event."
"It is the moment at which world leaders will determine the future course of humanity and the planet," she told BBC Scotland's Good Morning programme.
Asked about the possibility of direct action or disruption by campaigners, she said protest was "democratically absolutely crucial".
"I think we will see protests, undoubtedly - and that's something we as a city welcome," she said.
"Glasgow has long been a city of protest. We are known for our bolshiness and for speaking up on issues that concern us, and we certainly wouldn't be looking to turn away people coming in to make their voices heard at COP.
"It's enormously important that civil society from across the world is there, able to influence what those world leaders are discussing."
While she welcomed the prospect of demonstrations, she added: "Obviously we want that to happen in a way that respects the city, that respects the people of the city and the residents of the city - and that's certainly what we will be asking protesters to do."
Police officers from across the UK will be drafted in to provide security for the summit, which was due to take place last year but was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.
A number of road closures are planned close the the Scottish Event Campus venue.
Ms Aitken said that despite the ongoing Covid crisis, it was vital the event was attended in-person by world leaders, rather than being held virtually, as this was more likely to deliver the required outcomes.
She insisted that strict precautions would be in place to ensure it was not a "super spreader" event.
"The public health protocols that will be put in place will be absolutely focused on making sure that the city is protected but also that the delegates are protected - and it isn't some kind of super spreader event," she said.
"We will do everything possible to ensure that is not the case and this is a Covid-safe event when it takes place in November."