Covid in Scotland: Critical workers to be exempt from self-isolation
- Published
Critical staff and services in Scotland are to be exempt from self-isolation under a new scheme being launched by the Scottish government.
Currently people should isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive.
Under the scheme people working in a range of sectors including health and social care could avoid isolation.
It is understood that supermarket workers and some airline staff could also be exempt.
They would have to meet certain criteria to be allowed to avoid staying at home.
And safeguards will be put in place such as a testing regime.
It comes as businesses across the UK were affected by large numbers of workers self-isolating after being identified as close contacts.
It has led to shortages of some products in supermarkets and put pressure on some hospitals.
Earlier this month two hospitals in NHS Grampian were placed on "code black" status, having reached full capacity due to a rise in Covid cases.
The health board blamed a postponing of non-urgent procedures on mounting pressures including staff absences due to self-isolation requirements.
Meanwhile NHS Lanarkshire also considered scaling back such procedures because of "workforce pressures" and rising Covid admissions.
And on Thursday a Loganair flight was cancelled due to staff isolation.
The airline is understood to be experiencing shortages of cabin crew and pilots.
Meanwhile the UK government has said key parts of the food industry will be allowed to do daily Covid testing from Friday, instead of asking staff to self-isolate.
Further details of the exemption scheme will be announced on Friday.
Daily cases of Covid in Scotland are falling, but 22 deaths were recorded on Thursday - the highest daily figure in four months.