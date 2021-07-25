Gender violence support groups receive £5m funding
- Published
Groups supporting women and girls who have suffered gender-based violence are to receive £5m of funding from the Scottish government.
The cash is to help the groups with the increased demand for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bulk of the funding, announced by Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie, will go to Scottish Women's Aid and Rape Crisis Scotland.
The two organisations will share £4.5m of the money.
The remaining £500,000 will be split between 12 specialist groups offering support services.
Announcing details of the cash support, the minister stressed that "violence against women and girls is one of the most devastating and fundamental violations of human rights and is totally unacceptable".
Ms McKelvie said: "We recognise the vital work that local women's aid and rape crisis centres do day in, day out to support women and girls, including throughout the pandemic, and I know demand for these services has increased.
"This in itself is appalling and I am determined to support rape crisis centres and domestic abuse services, which provide a lifeline for many women and girls."
'Life saving support'
Ms McKelvie added the funding would help survivors and those at risk to access the specialist support they needed.
Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women's Aid, said the organisation had experienced a "huge increase" in demand for support from domestic abuse survivors, leading to a "growing" waiting list for support.
"This funding from the Scottish Government will help us manage this higher demand and reduce these waiting lists, allowing more accessible support for survivors," she said.
Rape Crisis Scotland chief executive Sandy Brindley said: "Seeking support after sexual violence can be an incredibly difficult thing to do.
"It's so important that, when people do feel able to reach out, specialist services are resourced to be able to provide the support that is often described to us by survivors as life saving.
"This funding is a very welcome and much-needed investment in local rape crisis services."