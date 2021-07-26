Thunderstorms warning for most of Scotland on Tuesday
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for much of Scotland on Tuesday.
The Met Office warning covers most of the country from 12:00 to 23:59 and follows a spell of high temperatures across the country.
Forecasters are predicting 20-40mm of rain with some areas experiencing 50-60mm (about two inches).
The hot weather led to the deaths of six people in Scotland's lochs and rivers at the weekend.
Rescue teams described the weekend deaths - which included four children - as "the worst in memory".
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️
Thunderstorms across parts of Scotland
Tuesday 1200 – 2359
The yellow warning means thundery showers may lead to flooding - which could happen quickly - and transport disruption, with possible delays and cancellations to train and bus services.
Power cuts are also possible and some communities could become cut off due to flooding.
A yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place for parts of south-east England where torrential rain has caused severe flooding in homes, roads and stations.
Two London hospitals asked patients to stay away after their emergency departments were hit by flooding on Sunday.