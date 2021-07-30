BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 23-30 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 and 30 July.

image sourceRashida Rasool
image captionSerene scene: Torren Lochan, Glencoe, captured by Rashida Rasool on a "beautiful day" when the reflection was "just perfect".
image sourceDerek Morrison
image captionBijou building: The Wee Hoose on Loch Shin at Lairg has, according to Derek Morrison, "a couple of vacancies available for August but no Sky telly and limited parking".
image sourceIain Davidson
image captionBehind you! Iain Davidson spotted one puffin coming in to land while another seemed oblivious on the Isle of Lunga.
image sourceJane Robertson
image captionWorth a flutter: A green-veined butterfly snapped by Jane Robertson in a back garden in Freuchie.
image sourceColin Smith
image captionCan you see me? Jack Russell cross terrier, Judy, is almost hidden from view during a walk with Colin Smith in the Scottish Borders.
image sourceNicola Crosbie
image captionPerfect evening: A sunset captured by Nicola Crosbie just outside Newton Stewart.
image sourceIan Kelt
image captionLunar light: "I was heading to bed when my wife shouted to me to look out the window at this incredible red moon with clouds round it reflecting the colour," says Ian Kelt.
image sourceAbigail Drummond
image captionFlower power: Abigail Drummond sent in this image of her daughter Bridget on an exploration mission at Leith Links.
image sourceJulian Bukits
image captionTranquil time: "It's hard to believe that this scene of contentment is in the back garden of a typical Edinburgh city centre tenement," says Julian Bukits.
image sourceAileen Maclean
image captionJelly vision: "Snapped this photo while kayaking on Loch Linnhe," says Aileen Maclean.
image sourceSusan Breen
image captionAfter ewe: Susan Breen spotted some well-behaved sheep apparently observing the rules of the road.
image sourceBridget Goskirk
image captionWhirled wide web: Intricate work captured by Bridget Goskirk at Culbin Forest, near Forres.
image sourceSarah Clark
image captionBeach box: A bit of woolly decoration caught at Strathaven by Sarah Clark.
image sourceAlexander Hope
image captionSeal spotters: Alexander Hope, aged 12, snapped this inquisitive creature off the coast of the Mull of Galloway.
image sourceRichard Smith
image captionStunning station: The scene at Wemyss Bay on the ramp down to the ferry, as seen by Richard Smith.
image sourceRosie Mill
image captionNappy days: "Joni paddling with dad on a glorious morning in the crystal-clear waters of Gigha," says Rosie Mill.
image sourceJohn Thomson
image captionFeeling peckish: A swallows' nest in a garden in Dinnet, Aberdeenshire, which John Thomson says was "built quite low down just above a busy door".
image sourceJonny Williams
image captionFarm friends: "Our two daughters stroking the noses some of my wife's very friendly dairy cows at Earlston in the sunny Scottish Borders," says Jonny Williams.
image sourceTom Zwartjens
image captionWelcome water: Spraying the flowers on a hot summer's day, captured by Tom Zwartjens.
image sourceAlan White
image captionCruise views: Locals at Clydebank are put in the frame by Alan White as they turn out to see the Azamara Quest leave the Clyde and Scotland.
image sourceSharon Morrell
image captionFamiliar crossing: Sharon Morrell snapped the old railway bridge at Loch Ken which she describes as a "special place".
image sourceHolly Fairfull
image captionDuck delight: "Taken on the banks of Loch Morlich in the Cairngorms on a stunning Scottish summer's day," says Holly Fairfull.
image sourceColin Levey
image captionAhead of the curve: A picture from Colin Levey under the Old Bridge at Sligachan on Skye.
image sourceAngus Laing
image captionKeep your chin up: Nubian giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo from Angus Laing.
image sourceSharon Macpherson
image captionHoly setting: A last-minute overnight stay at Portpatrick saw Sharon Macpherson capture this view of Kirkmadrine Church.
image sourceMarie-Pierre Garroway
image captionFlying high: A red kite enjoys itself at Bellymack Hill Farm in Dumfries and Galloway while keeping an eye on Marie-Pierre Garroway.
image sourceDavid Leslie
image captionFrom above: Kayaking on Traigh beach at Arisaig, seen from overhead by David Leslie.
image sourceMaggie Riach
image captionCalming view: Maggie Riach "enjoying the tranquillity of Lochan a Choire on a scorching day".
image sourceGeorge Armour
image captionInto infinity: "The Kylesku Bridge looking fantastic on a splendid sunny evening," says George Armour.
image sourceValerie Ferguson
image captionNeed for the Tweed: Valerie Ferguson was looking down to the river from above Thornielee towards Yair Hill.
image sourceJohnston Craig
image captionBrilliant bloom: A "spectacular" allium captured by Johnston Craig at Camptoun House in East Lothian.

