Kayaker aged 77 in lifeboat rescue after fall on island off Skye
A 77-year-old kayaker was rescued by a lifeboat crew after falling and suffering a suspected broken hip as she stepped ashore at an island off Skye.
The woman was among a group who had just got out of the water at Guillamon Island near Broadford Bay.
Kyle lifeboat arrived at the scene at about 13:15 and two crew members went ashore to give first aid.
The woman was taken to Broadford where an ambulance transferred her to hospital.