Covid in Scotland: No quarantine for fully jabbed US and EU travellers
Fully vaccinated visitors from the US and EU will no longer have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.
The Scottish government announced the development hours after the UK government confirmed the rule change for England.
The travel industry has campaigned for restrictions to be eased so that people living abroad can more easily visit.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said it was only possible due to the success of vaccination programmes.
The UK government's Covid Operations committee met earlier and decided to change the rules, effective from 04:00 on Monday.
Currently, people who have been fully vaccinated within the UK do not need to isolate for 10 days when arriving from amber list countries, except from France.
But until Wednesday's announcement that exemption did not apply to people vaccinated abroad.
From Monday the need to self-isolate if travelling from an amber list country will be waived, as well as the requirement for a PCR test on day eight after arrival.
However, all travellers will still need to produce a negative test result prior to departure and a negative PCR test result on day two after arrival.
The documentation required to show proof of vaccination is the EU Digital Covid Certificate or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's white card, known as a CDC card.
Mr Matheson said: "This has only been made possible due to the overwhelming success of our vaccination programme here in Scotland when coupled with successful roll-outs of vaccination schemes in the EU and US.
"Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel to Scotland under this significant relaxation of international travel measures, providing a boost for the tourism sector and wider economy while ensuring public health is protected.
"This new arrangement will be carefully monitored by clinicians and kept under close review as we seek to put Scotland firmly on the path to recovery - but people should continue to think very carefully about travelling - especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern."
Who is waiting for the rules to change?
Caitlyn Payne moved with her family from the United States to East Dunbartonshire earlier this year.
"My parents have just been waiting for the rules to change. Hopefully, this is a positive sign, we're waiting for them to be allowed to come here without isolation.
"They want to come for two weeks, having a 10-day isolation period is challenging.
"We Facetime often, but it's not the same. We have two small children and they can't wait to see them in their new home and environment."
Steve Gove is originally from Scotland, but he now lives and was vaccinated in Prague.
"I've had flights on hold for a few weeks, I'm just holding off for good news that hopefully we won't have to go into quarantine.
"I've had two Pfizer vaccines. Not to see family this long has been really challenging.
"I feel lucky I was able to come at Christmas, but I've heard heart-breaking stories from Scots all over Europe who have not seen family since 2019. We've got all the pieces in place and it just has to happen."
But Stephen Leckie, chair of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, questioned the timing of the announcement.
He told BBC Scotland's The Nine: "Some would say this is too late, by the time Americans plan their holiday, or break in Scotland, or Europeans, the season will be all but over, that's a real challenge for this industry."
The UK government said the rule change for England would help to reunite family and friends with loved ones living abroad.
Earlier this month, travel agents, airlines and tour operators called for clarity from the Scottish government on travel rules as England prepared to open up.
Meanwhile, US citizens have been urged not to travel to the UK by their country's health protection agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US border is also currently closed to the UK visitors.
The UK and US have set up a taskforce to discuss a travel corridor.