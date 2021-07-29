Call for Greenock jail to be replaced as leaky roof closes cells
Inspectors have called for one of Scotland's oldest jails to be replaced as soon as possible after a leaking roof forced the closure of 40 cells.Greenock prison was built in 1907 and is operating at 75% of its design capacity due to the condition of its buildings.The Scottish Prison Service owns a site for a replacement but there is no starting date for the project.
The report was part of a programme of liaison visits carried out in response to the Covid pandemic.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) praised the jail for its response to virus, noting that a year into the crisis, it had no confirmed cases.
It also credited the management and staff for their communication with prisoners about the pandemic and efforts to promote family contact.
But its inspectors raised a number of red flags about conditions at the prison.
'Deeply concerning'
The report said: "The primary concern is the ageing infrastructure of HMP Greenock and the unsuitable environment created by the fabric of the building."
The jail was described as "ill-suited to a modern prison system and accordingly in urgent need of replacement".
The inspectors also described the loss of accommodation due to the roof as "deeply concerning", especially as the prison's capacity will come under strain when court business returns to normal levels.
The report added: "A robust permanent solution must be found in the interim for a number of issues; to prevent further ingress of water into healthcare settings and accommodation areas to minimise the risk of transmission of infection."
The prison service is already committed to building new prison facilities at Barlinnie in Glasgow and Inverness.
While repairs in Greenock are under way, the inspectorate says the jail should not be allowed to "limp along" for another 10 years.