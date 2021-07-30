Scotland's papers: Teacher 'exodus' and call for new addicts' law

Scotland's papers: Teacher 'exodus' and call for new addicts' lawPublished29 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald leads with a five-year high in the number of teachers allowing their professional registration to lapse. The Scottish government says the number of full-time equivalent teachers has been increasing but The Herald reports fears the figures are linked to increased use of temporary contracts.image captionOn the day that Scotland's drug death total is expected to hit record levels for the seventh year in a row, the Daily Record leads with calls for a new law that enshrines the right for addicts to get treatment.image captionThe Scotsman reports that SNP MSPs are set to back proposals, brought forward by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, for a law that would guarantee everyone in Scotland who needs drug treatment would receive it.image captionThe news that nearly 35,000 people in Scotland were removed from the UK government's furlough programme in June makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper highlights the fact that 141,500 Scots now remain on the job retention scheme.image captionThe i newspaper focuses on the coronavirus traffic light system for travel abroad, saying that UK government ministers are considering a new "amber watchlist" category of countries which are at risk of being switched at short notice to the red list, requiring 10 days' quarantine.image captionThe Daily Express says revenge for Brexit is the reason why fully-vaccinated travellers from the UK to EU may still have to quarantine on arrival. The paper quotes "insiders" saying the restrictions are due to "frustration" with the UK's "tough stance" in ongoing talks about post-Brexit trade.image caption"Travel rules descend into French farce" says the Times, as it reports on the impact of France's amber-plus designation - which means even fully-vaccinated travellers to the UK must quarantine. The paper says France has called the rule discriminatory and scientifically unfounded.image captionIn the wake of tech firms such as Google requiring staff to be fully-jabbed before returning to the office, "Get the vacc or face the sack" is the Metro's headline. The paper reports that UK government ministers are "looking carefully" at whether new employment laws are needed.image captionThe Daily Telegraph's lead story says that Covid-19 hospital admission figures in England may be misleading, after official data revealed that one in four patients were actually admitted for another reason and their infection was picked up by routine testing in hospital.image captionTributes from the sister of a man who died trying to save his son in the Loch Lomond drowning tragedy are the focus of the Scottish Sun's front page. Iqra Riaz says her brother Asim, 38, died a superhero.image captionThe National leads with claims by an SNP MSP that the Chancellor, on a two-day tour of Scotland, does not care about the country.image captionAn alcoholic mum who turned her life around by starting a baking business is the lead story on the front page of the Press and Journal.image captionThe sighting of "giant" rats in a play park is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.image captionThe sentencing of a man who caused a car crash makes the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.image captionA five-year high in the number of complaints made about care homes in the Lothians makes the front page of The Edinburgh Evening News.image captionThe Daily Star reports on a scientific study - carried out in mice - which showed that harmless nano-particles could be steered to the testicles using magnets and heated to 40C as a form of contraception.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.