Scotland's papers: NHS pressures and drug treatment cutbacks

image captionScotland on Sunday leads with concerns raised by the BMA union of the "never-ending" waves of pressure facing NHS workers ahead of what is traditionally the busiest period of winter.image captionThe Sunday Mail reports that staff at a "lifeline" project helping addicts in Dundee are being laid off because Scottish government funding is ending. The paper reports criticism of the decision as "unfathomable" as it comes in the same week as record drug death rates were announced.image captionThe Sunday Express follows up on the BBC Scotland story that a digital scheme to replace paper Covid vaccination certificates is being developed by the Scottish government.image captionSticking with Covid, the Scottish Sun claims Nicola Sturgeon's sister flouted Covid rules by posting a picture of herself on Facebook without a face covering while travelling on a ScotRail train.image captionThe Sunday Post reports that Glasgow Prestwick Airport has been accused of "unlawfully demanding payment" to withdraw an objection to a windfarm development. The airport said its demands were both lawful and justified.image captionClaims that a newly-appointed SNP official was critical of SNP MP Joanna Cherry in the past is the lead story in the Herald on Sunday.image captionPlans to establish an expert group to examine how the border with the rest of the UK would work for an independent Scotland will be put forward at the next SNP conference, reports The Sunday National.image captionThe Mail on Sunday leads on the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their second child together. The paper reports that Mrs Johnson announced the news on Instagram - and also revealed that his wife had previously had a miscarriage.