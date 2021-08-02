Scotland's papers: Swimming success and nursery 'discrimination' claim

Scotland's papers: Swimming success and nursery 'discrimination' claimPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Record reports that Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is calling for an investigation after a nursery claimed it had no space for children - including his daughter - "with ethnic names". The nursery's owner said it would refute accusations of discrimination in the "strongest possible terms".image captionThe Metro splashes on "another glittering day for Team GB" on the ninth day of the Tokyo Games as Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott took silver in the men's 4x100m medley relay.image captionScott's success also leads the front page of The Scottish Sun. At just 24, the swimmer is the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Games, the paper reports.image captionThe Scotsman reports that Nicola Sturgeon is facing calls for "new ideas" to tackle drugs deaths, after it was revealed last week that the country is seeing a record number of deaths for the seventh year in a row.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that the campaign for another Scottish independence referendum will start next month. The paper has seen a draft agenda for September's SNP conference.image captionThe National reports that the SNP have "hit out" at a claim that the UK government would not stand in the way of another vote on Scottish independence if it was the “settled will” of voters.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports that business bosses are appealing to the Scottish government to allow offices to reopen, over fears that Scotland's city centres could be "devastated by an exodus of workers".image captionAccording to The Herald, trade union bosses have lambasted recommendations for “disastrous” service cuts, ticket office closures and job losses on Scotland’s railway.image captionThe Courier reports that a former diplomat sentenced to eight months in jail over blogs he wrote about the trial of Alex Salmond has handed himself in to police. Prosecutors raised concerns that complainers could be identified via his writing, breaching a court order. Craig Murray, 62, went to a police station in Edinburgh on Sunday morning to start his sentence.image captionThe i reports that the Tories have been hit by a "poll slump" amid fears in the party that the "vaccine bounce" may be over. It says contributing factors include warnings over job losses when furlough ends next month, a drop in Boris Johnson's popularity after his "self-isolation U-turn" - and increasing pressure on the PM to save the tourism sector by allowing fully jabbed travellers to enjoy restriction-free holidays.image captionThe Times splashes on the issue of summer holidays, reporting that Tory backbenchers are prepared to revolt over a "new crackdown" that would see travellers warned against visiting holiday hotspots like Spain. According to the paper, ministers are discussing creating a new amber watch list of countries that could move to the red list without notice which it believes will include Spain - and there are fears over Italy and Greece too. It adds the introduction of an amber watch list was due to be signed off on Thursday but the decision was delayed due to a "government split".image captionThe front page of the Daily Express also splashes on the pressure on the PM over summer holidays, citing campaigners who warn he has "one last chance" to save both trips abroad and the "beleaguered" travel sector.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports that a 29-year-old woman has been raped in a city street.image captionAberdeen's Evening Express claims that the Tour of Britain cycling competition could bring a £2m boost to the north east in a single day - with tour organisers predicting it could be even higher.image captionThe Glasgow Times has spoken to a grieving mum who says she finally has some closure as a memorial to babies cremated at Daldowie Crematorium has been unveiled.image captionAccording to The Press and Journal, residents at a sheltered housing complex are pleased that a mix-up with a street sign dating back more than 20 years has finally been resolved.image captionDundee's Evening Telegraph reports on fly tipping in the city, highlighting a case where a rented van was used to dump two fridges.image captionFinally Daily Star's front page criticises comments by broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson over the Olympics.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.