Scotland's papers: Freedom Day fears and holidays 'saved'Published6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scottish Daily Mail leads with hopes of getting "back to business" with the first minister set to make an announcement on the lifting of restrictions on 9 August - Scotland's "Freedom Day". The paper says while this means an exit from the Covid framework, Nicola Sturgeon could deliver a "hammer blow" to businesses by keeping the one metre social distancing rule.image captionA warning from businesses makes the front page of The Scotsman, saying they "cannot afford" to wait any longer for social distancing rules to be scrapped. Liz Cameron, the chief executive of the Scottish Chamber of Commerce, told the paper firms were waiting "with baited breath" for Tuesday's announcement.image captionThe impact of the announcement on schools is the focus for the Scottish Sun. The paper says the first minister could end the 10-day quarantine for pupils if someone in their bubble tests positive for Covid.image captionThe decision to scrap an "amber watchlist" of countries at risk of moving to red in the travel traffic-light system because of Covid concerns is the focus for many of Tuesday's front pages. The Daily Telegraph says summer holiday plans have received a major boost after the prime minister blocked the proposals.image captionHowever, the i has a more critical take, saying Boris Johnson "flip-flops on changes" to the travel rules. According to the paper, favourite destinations including Spain and Greece had both been considered for the abandoned amber watchlist.image captionHoliday hopes soared after the amber watchlist plans were jettisoned, says the Daily Express. The increased restrictions had threatened family getaways and the future of many travel firms, it adds.image captionThe Times carries a suggestion from the chancellor that working from home could harm the careers of young people. The paper highlights comments Rishi Sunak gave in an interview to LinkedIn News in which he warned that building lasting work relationships could not be achieved with remote working. Ministers are increasingly concerned that town centres could be damaged by the shift away from offices, notes the Times.image captionThe Herald leads with "landmark" research by the University of Glasgow which found defenders were five times more likely to develop dementia. The paper quotes the leading academic in the study who said footballs should "carry a health warning" and that Fifa should consider banning headers from the game altogether.image captionA far-right group who displayed a 'White Lives Matter' banner at the top of Ben Nevis have been condemned as "utterly abhorrent", reports The National. The paper says more than 20 members of Patriotic Alternative (PA) climbed the mountain on Sunday and showed the banner for "a few minutes".image captionThe Metro reports on families being reunited after restrictions were eased on fully-vaccinated visitors from the EU and US arriving in Scotland. People who have been double-jabbed in the EU and US no longer have to quarantine - a shift which led to "emotional reunions" for travellers, the paper reports.image captionFootball fans fear they have lost thousands of pounds after a businessman who organised an event with Alan Stubbs disappeared, according to the Daily Record. The paper says more than 500 tickets were sold for the event in Edinburgh, but the company behind it - Capital Events Management - appears to have gone bust.image captionThe Courier leads with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf after he reported a nursery to care watchdogs over concerns it discriminated against his daughter. Mr Yousaf said Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry claimed it had no availability when his wife applied for a space for two-year-old Amal.image captionThe Evening Express leads with a father-of-three sentenced to two years in jail after he was caught with £60,000 worth of heroin during a police operation.image captionThe Press and Journal reports on the death of MP Drew Hendry's one-year-old grandson. Mr Hendry announced the news on social media, saying baby Cameron had died "suddenly but peacefully" after arriving unexpectedly in June last year.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports that a former children's karate instructor has been given a jail sentence after being found with indecent images for a second time.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says concerns have been raised about environmental damage caused by campers pitching up on protected areas of Scotland's coastline. Some families had been seen using shopping trollies and wheelbarrows to unload camping gear, the paper reports.image captionA family of five were left "stranded" on a dark roadside by the RAC for four hours following a breakdown, according to the Glasgow Times.image captionFinally, the Daily Star reports on the news that fitness monitors are to be attached to dairy cows in Buckinghamshire to track their movements.