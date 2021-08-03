Covid in Scotland: Whole classes will no longer have to isolate
- Published
Related Topics
Whole classes of children will no longer have to self-isolate if one pupil or teacher tests positive for Covid-19, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.