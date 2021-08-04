Covid in Scotland: Calls for clarity on masks in nightclubs
The Scottish government has been urged to clarify the rules on face coverings amid uncertainly over whether they will be required in nightclubs.
All venues including nightclubs will be allowed to open from 9 August, as most coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Laws on physical distancing and the size of social gatherings will also be lifted, but masks must still be worn in indoor settings.
Nicola Sturgeon said discussions were being held with the nightclub industry.
Questioned on the issue after her statement to MSPs on Tuesday, the first minister said it was important there were "similar mitigations" across all indoor settings.
However, she also said some measures would "make no sense" in nightclubs, adding: "Even if a nightclub was technically allowed to open, it would make it really impractical."
Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group, said he hoped the government could be convinced to waive the face mask rule before nightclubs reopen.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We asked yesterday for a look at the guidance and we have had nothing as yet.
"So, again, the most important guidance and the most important update we will ever have had throughout this pandemic is going to be late and I think it's going to be another last-minute decision.
"But that discussion will go on today with government officials and hopefully, fingers crossed, we'll be able to convince the first minister in some way to do away with face coverings in nightclub settings.
"At least give us some clear guidance because these guys [the nightclub industry] are really on their knees now."
'Uncomfortable place to go'
Donald MacLeod, who owns The Garage and Cathouse nightclubs in Glasgow, said making people wearing masks on a dancefloor would be "crazy, stupid, and dangerous".
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme it was a "glass half-empty" announcement for nightclubs and live music venues.
"Social distancing was always going to make our venues unviable, but mask-wearing does as well," he said.
"In my view and those of the industry... they're not required now. Why can't we move forward like England has and not have them at all?" he added.
"Masks are dangerous in my view on a dance floor when people are dancing and getting sweaty."
He is planning to reopen his businesses in September but he believes many nightclubs will open as soon as possible "out of desperation".
"Mask-wearing is not viable and feasible in a nightclub setting or a gig setting - four hours at a gig indoors is going to be a very uncomfortable place for people to go to.
"And that's why tickets have flat-lined across the industry across Scotland and that's why music tourism is on the rise in England but not in Scotland."
'Practical realities'
When asked for clarity on the issue by Labour MSP Pauline McNeill, the first minister said: "I think it is important that we have similar mitigations in all indoor settings.
"But we will be engaging with the night time industries sector about exactly how we would hope, as they are able to reopen from Monday, they will ensure that the right mitigations are in place and what will be expected of them as well as what we would encourage them to do."
Ms Sturgeon said discussions had taken place in recent days with the sector.
"As we finalise guidance for the re-opening, we will make sure that we don't skimp on appropriate safety measures, but we will be mindful of the practical realities in settings like nightclubs," she said.
She urged anyone returning to clubs after Monday's re-opening, in particular younger people, to get vaccinated.
In England from late September people will be required to have had both doses of a Covid vaccine in order to enter a nightclub.
Ms Sturgeon said she was keeping her options open, but remained "highly cautious" about the idea of so-called "Covid passports" to control access to services or venues.