Covid in Scotland: Firefighters driving ambulances to help out NHS
Firefighters have been drafted in to drive ambulances because of high levels of demand and staff shortages caused by the pandemic.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was facing "significant pressure" from the easing of Covid restrictions and staff having to self isolate.
The British Red Cross has also transported a small number of patients.
The firefighters have been trained to drive ambulances and can give first aid under the direction of a paramedic.
Health boards across Scotland have been dealing with unprecedented demand for this time of year with many having to cancel operations and increase waiting times for treatment.
The arrangement to allow firefighters to volunteer to drive ambulances was put in place at the start of the pandemic when it was feared the NHS was going to be swamped by the impact of the virus.
Similar partnerships have already been running in other parts of the UK.
David O'Connor, regional organiser for Unison, told BBC Scotland ambulance staff were under a "huge amount of pressure".
He said: "We're facing a number of challenges; increased calls following Covid and long waits at A&Es.
"The knock-on of those two things is staff not getting breaks and then that leads to staff calling in fatigued and not being able to do their job safely.
"We're facing a situation where staff are getting burnt out, going off ill because of the challenges they are facing."
Mr O'Connor said the issue of ambulance staff working without proper breaks was a big concern and "likely" to be put to a consultative ballot on industrial action if a resolution is not found quickly.
A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "Like other parts of the NHS, we are experiencing high levels of demand due to restrictions easing and staff isolating.
"In line with well established procedures at times of significant pressure, trained staff from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have helped boost emergency driving capacity and the British Red Cross has assisted us with a small number of lower acuity patients in exceptional circumstances."
Blue-light partnership
Stuart Stevens, assistant chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, added: "Firefighters from across the service have been trained to drive ambulances and use their first aid skills, under the direction of a paramedic.
"These firefighters, who all volunteered to undertake this training, also completed an ambulance driving assessment further to their ability to already drive fire appliances under blue lights. We commend them for their commitment."