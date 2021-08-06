Covid in Scotland: Children under 12 to be exempt from wearing face masks
Children under the age of 12 will no longer need to wear face coverings from Monday, according to new Scottish government rules.
Previously, those over five were required to wear masks in shops and other indoor settings.
New guidance from the government now says under 12s are exempt.
Covid mitigation measures at schools will be in place for at least six weeks after the summer break, it has also been announced.
This means schools will largely operate as they did in the last term, except the blanket self-isolation of whole classes following a positive Covid test will no longer be "routine".
There will still be a requirement for children aged 12 and over to wear face coverings in school.
The new advice comes after it was announced most of the Covid restrictions in Scotland will be lifted on 9 August when the country moves beyond the current level zero rules.
Latest guidance published by the Scottish government states: "Children under 12 are exempt from any requirement to wear face coverings, but can of course continue to choose to do so."
Retaining mitigations, such as one-way systems in corridors and restricting assemblies, are expected to remain in place at schools until the end of September, according to Scottish government guidance.
Children attending secondary school before their 12th birthday are encouraged to follows the same rules as those over 12.
Latest Scottish government estimates suggest 79% of the teacher population in Scotland will have been offered a second jab by 16 August, when most schools will have returned after the summer break.