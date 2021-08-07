Scotland's papers: Masks until 2022 and 'no more lockdowns'Published12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman's weekend edition leads on the suggestion from the Scottish government that face coverings may remain in place as a legal Covid mitigation until 2022. The revelation was published yesterday in updated guidance issued ahead of many restrictions coming to an end on Monday.image caption"No more lockdowns" might be the headline we have all been waiting for from The Times, which reports that UK government scientists see no need for further lockdowns. It comes after data from the ONS confirmed the first clear drop in infection rates outside of a lockdown. Experts tell the paper "the time for draconian restrictions" is probably over. The paper does temper the story by saying an increase in cases in late summer is expected as workers return to offices and schools go back.image captionThe i leads on the same story, saying that fears over the virulent Delta variant are fading as the infection rates fall and Scotland's R - or reproduction rate - fell below one this week. Inside the paper though, it reports that the UK government has put contingency plans for so-called "firebreak" lockdowns over winter in case the health service does suffer.image captionThe National reports on the SNP's reaction to visits to Scotland from PM Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer. The party said it had been made "crystal clear that both parties have nothing to offer Scotland but insults". The paper says Mr Johnson used a visit to the north east to heap praise on Margaret Thatcher's industrial policies - despite the lasting damage they caused to Scotland, and said the Labour leader accused Glasgow of not being up to scratch to host COP26.image captionGovernment minister Alok Sharma is in the sights of the Scottish Daily mail as it reports angry travellers and MPs want him to self-isolate in a hotel "like everyone else". Mr Sharma - who is leading the UK's upcoming climate change conference - returned to the UK after visiting several places on the red list, but used an exemption for ministers to avoid quarantine.image captionWe won a "Laura, Laura medals" on Friday, as The Scottish Sun pays tribute to runner Laura Muir, cyclist Laura Kenny and the other female athletes who found medal success. The Scot won silver in the 1500m on the most successful day for female GB athletes. The country's medal total reached 58 on Friday.image captionLaura Muir also graces the front of the Scottish Daily Express, where UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak claims GB Olympic spirit is "firing up the economy". The paper describes Mr Sunak as "buoyant" and quotes him as saying he is "confident in the strength of our economy".image captionThe Archbishop of York has written an article in the Daily Telegraph claiming English people envy Scots' strong sense of identity. The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said many English people felt left behind by metropolitan elites in London and the south east, and by devolved governments and strengthened regional identities in Scotland and Wales. He suggested the nations should all sing the same national anthem.image captionThe Herald's lead claims one of the most senior officials at Glasgow city Council has walked away with a deal worth more than £90,000 and become a consultant for a firm the authority gave a controversial multi-million pound IT contract to. It reports that solicitor Carole Forrest, 52, was the director of governance and in effect the deputy to chief executive Annemarie O'Donnell, leaving her post in April after almost 30 years with the local authority.image captionThe P&J front page describes a £34m investment in green North Sea energy jobs in a bid to secure the industry for decades to come. The funding comes from the Scottish government and a group of oil and gas companies.image captionThe Courier claims the city of Dundee is falling behind on its recycling targets. The paper reports that it is "20 years off" its 2025 waste goal.image captionThe Evening Telegraph's weekend edition claims a man revealed his affair with a workmate's wife by showing him intimate photos of her. A court heard that Faisal Naseem ended up in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court after disclosing photographs to his colleague in July last year.image caption"Luckey workers" Paul and Louise Drake from Bathgate are the stars of the Daily Record's front page after they scooped a £5m win on the National Lottery. The Bathgate couple went public with their win on Friday, saying they had "slogged throughout the pandemic" and burst into tears when they discovered their numbers had come up on a lucky dip ticket.image captionThe Drakes also make it onto the Edinburgh News which reports the couple have a Porsche car at the top of their shopping list.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports that parents at Carmyle Primary School in Glasgow are begging for CCTV after a spate of vandal attacks led to an outdoor play area being damaged.image captionAnd shocking news makes the front of the Daily Star of Scotland, which claims a chip shortage is imminent because of high demand from the continent for British potatoes. A catering firm tells the paper that floods in Europe have affected growers, and frozen chips are likely to be particularly affected. "We'll be left with salad," suggests the paper. 