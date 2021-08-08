Scotland's papers: Police calls unanswered and 'charge Sheku cops' demand

Scotland's papers: Police calls unanswered and 'charge Sheku cops' demandPublished55 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe lead in Sunday's Herald claims that more than 260,000 calls made to the national police 101 non-emergency number in the first six months of this year did not reach an operator. The paper says this raises concerns over the effectiveness of the service.image captionThe same story makes the front of the Scottish Mail on Sunday which gives a figure for the year. It reports that in one month alone, 70,000 people hung up after failing to get through to an operator and some faced a wait of more than an hour to reach the top of the queue. The paper claims people who have suffered from crime or want to pass on intelligence are unable to contact police.image caption"Charge the Sheku cops" is the headline in the Sunday Mail which leads on a report from Scotland's new chief prosecutor, demanding that police face criminal charges over the death of Sheku Bayoh. The paper reports that Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain signed off a Victim's Right to Review (VRR) on behalf of the tragic dad's family after her predecessor James Wolffe "failed to act".image captionThe Sunday Times says universities are still planning to use remote learning in the coming academic year. Despite government advice that Covid restrictions can be lifted, top universities have refused to bring back full face-to-face teaching in the autumn. It also reports that some are also instructing students to socially distance and they may also need to be double jabbed to attend concerts, discos or other social events.image captionThe Scottish Sunday Express calls on Boris Johnson to cut the cost of Covid tests for travel by scrapping VAT on them. Travel bosses and politicians say the expensive tests are preventing people from booking holidays and hindering the sector's recovery.image captionClimate change leads the Sunday Telegraph which looks at the financial impact of Boris Johnson's plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The paper says a review by the Treasury into the costs of the plan had been due to be published in the spring, but it has reportedly been delayed because its findings shows poorest households will be hit the hardest.image captionThe Sunday Post promotes its own investigation into sexism in the science sector. It highlights sexism and misogyny in both science and medicine and calls for action to prevent young women from avoiding the professions.image captionScotland on Sunday reports on a row over the future of Edinburgh's festivals following claims their revival will put the city's World Heritage Site status at risk. A leading heritage group claims a lack of control over the city's cultural events and their use of public spaces may result in Edinburgh following Liverpool in being stripped of its coveted heritage status.image sourceDebbie Jacksonimage captionHistorian and broadcaster Neil Oliver is the target of the Sunday National's front page. A former MSP tells the paper Mr Oliver's audio commentary should be removed from sightseeing buses in Scotland's biggest city following his claims about Covid-19 on a television news channel.image captionAnd TV presenter Ant McPartlin's wedding makes the front of the Scottish Sun on Sunday. He married Anne-Marie Corbett on Saturday.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.