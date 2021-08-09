Scotland's papers: End of level zero and praise for GB 'heroes'Published18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA number of papers lead with the news that Scotland has left its final level of coronavirus restrictions. The i highlights comments from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who said the country is on a "positive trajectory" - but there is "no guarantee" further restrictions will not be imposed over winter.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail proclaims "freedom day is here at last", as the last remaining businesses which were closed can now reopen, including nightclubs. The paper highlights that some restrictions are still required like the wearing of face coverings in some public places.image captionThe health secretary's comments make The Scotsman's headline, as he looks ahead to a "challenging" winter. Mr Yousaf said that the country's population immunity has weakened over lockdown and that flu and non-Covid respiratory illnesses will increase.image captionGreat Britain's success at the Olympics makes the front of the Scottish Sun, after the Tokyo games ended on Sunday. The paper says Team GB will fly home triumphant after finishing with 65 medals - the same number they got in 2012. In the wake of the pandemic it marks "the greatest achievement in British Olympic history," said Mark England, the boss of Team GB.image captionThe Scottish Daily Express calls for all of Britain's Olympians to receive gongs, calling them heroes who lifted the nation's spirits.image captionThe Metro dedicates its front page to cyclist Jason Kenny, who became Britain's most successful ever Olympian after winning his seventh gold medal. Kenny broke the record previously set by his former teammate Sir Chris Hoy who tweeted his congratulations, saying: "Well done mate, proud of you."image captionTeachers and other education experts have told SNP ministers that anonymously marked exams must be reintroduced after the pandemic to "protect standards" in Scottish schools and avoid grade inflation, according to the Telegraph. The group warned that relying on teacher judgment alone would create a series of "perverse outcomes", the paper reports.image captionThe Times reports on a planned "big push" to get civil servants back in the office from next month. One UK government department - which did not want to be named "amid fears of a revolt" - is likely to order staff to work from the office at least three days a week from October, the paper says.image captionThe Herald leads with a climate change "blueprint" which calls for the right to work at home to be enshrined in law. According to the paper, the document - produced by the energy policy group of the Common Weal think tank - says home working "saves energy and time" and that those who want to "should be given the right to do so".image captionThe National leads with "leaked emails" which show a "New Zealand-style" co-operation deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens is being mulled by civil servants. The paper says the agreement would mean a pro-independence majority in Holyrood would be formalised.image captionThe Daily Record leads with a fire attack at the home of Glasgow nightclub owner Chris Lessani. According to the paper it is the latest in a "string of similar incidents" involving businessmen in the city.image captionThe Press and Journal reports a boy with a broken arm had to be taken to hospital by neighbours because no ambulance was available.image captionThe death of the man who managed St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. Andy Hilton suffered fatal head injuries after being involved in a crash while mountain biking, the paper reports.image captionA couple of 50 years who both died from Covid 12 hours apart makes the front page of The Courier. The paper says May Cropley declined further treatment for the virus, having seen her husband John succumb to the illness.image captionA DJ and events promoter is facing jail after he was caught dealing thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from the hotel he helped run, reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with a community clean up in Possilpark, alongside a promise from the council to protect the city's cleansing budget.image captionAnd the Daily Star of Scotland takes aim at the Met Office, after a meteorologist said the summer had overall been warmer and drier than usual. "These boffins are having a laugh," the paper says. It quotes people on social media who have expressed their disbelief, saying: "This has been the most typically British summer since records began."Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.