Covid in Scotland: ScotRail will not enforce face masks on trains
Wearing of face masks on trains will not be enforced by ScotRail, the train operator has confirmed.
ScotRail Operations director David Simpson said the firm did not want to put staff in "difficult positions".
Social distancing rules on public transport were lifted as part of Scotland's move out of Covid level zero, however face coverings remain a legal requirement.
Mr Simpson said it was up to passengers to take "personal responsibility".
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We're not expecting our staff to enforce it.
"Our staff can often be in very difficult position in that respect, particularly on evening services where customers are perhaps more refreshed than usual.
"What we don't want to do is put staff into difficult, challenging, potentially upsetting environments."
While staff will not be required to enforce mask-wearing, passengers will be asked to follow the rules through announcements.
Mr Simpson said CCTV monitoring had shown "very high" compliance and said ScotRail would work with British Transport Police (BTP) where there were "trouble spots".
Passengers who are uncomfortable with others not wearing masks can contact BTP or move to a different part of the train, Mr Simpson added.
ScotRail is also pushing the message to wear face coverings in an effort to help people feel safe during the Edinburgh Festival, which began on Friday.
Additional carriages have been added to trains and more late night services will run throughout the event.
Travellers can expect to see further changes as ScotRail bid to increase passenger numbers as life returns to normal.
Mr Simpson said capacity was around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, but with only 50% of the usual passengers.
'Avoid overcrowding'
There has been a "gradual rise" in demand, particularly at weekends, but with people continuing to work from home the firm has not seen the return of commuter traffic.
Meanwhile, the ban on the consumption of alcohol on trains remains in place but will be "kept under review".
Mr Simpson added: "That's been very helpful in terms of reducing anti-social behaviour particularly in the evening. Again staff are asked to be vigilant, but we do expect customers themselves to be responsible.
"We've put tremendous amount of effort into enhanced cleaning on trains and in stations.
"We think face coverings gives an extra level of reassurance about using public transport and we will be making sure timetable matches demand to avoid overcrowding."
Last month the first minister announced there would be a review of social distancing rules on public transport following a row with cross-border rail operators.
At the time ScotRail said "physical distancing can't be guaranteed" in stations or on trains.