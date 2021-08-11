Covid in Scotland: Workplace testing scheme expanded
More businesses can now apply for free Covid testing kits under a Scottish government scheme.
Organisations with 10 or more employees can sign up for the lateral flow kits.
Testing regimes will be voluntary and firms can distribute the kits among employees or use them in workplaces.
Workplace testing was previously targeted at crucial parts of the public sector, national infrastructure and private sector companies with a high risk of transmission.
Most Covid restrictions across Scotland were lifted on Monday.
It means the legal requirement for physical distancing ended in most places and hospitality venues can now open at full capacity.
Large outdoor gatherings can go ahead and nightclubs are allowed to open.
Public Health Minister Maree Todd encouraged all eligible organisations to sign up for the workforce testing schemes.
She said: "Testing has a vital role to play as we move safely out of lockdown and this rollout of workplace testing to cover all companies with 10 staff or more builds on our strategy to tackle Covid-19.
"The vaccination programme has been a major success, however, even though you are fully vaccinated it does not guarantee that you cannot catch the virus and pass it on without knowing you have it.
"Asymptomatic testing will remain an important tool in breaking future chains of transmission."