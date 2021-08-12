Mum's 'life-saving' scheme after family suicides
A mother who lost her son and her sister-in-law to suicide just weeks apart has helped design a support scheme for other families.
Seonaid Stallan's son Dylan took his own life at the age of 18 in October 2015. Her sister-in-law Vanessa's death came just weeks later.
Seonaid believes Vanessa's life could have been saved if she had received the right support after the loss of Dylan.
She hopes a new pilot scheme will now offer families the help they need.
Two health board areas, NHS Highland and NHS Ayrshire and Arran, will provide practical and emotional support to families bereaved by suicide for up to two years.
The service, funded by the Scottish government, will operate seven days a week and will make initial contact with relatives within 24 hours of a referral.
Seonaid said it was impossible to describe the "devastation, grief and confusion" that she felt after Dylan's death.
Her family was not asked how they were coping, or if anyone else was vulnerable.
Seonaid said that those close to someone who has taken their own life "become an at-risk group", but she had "no idea" about this when Dylan died.
'Vital lifeline'
She added: "At the time you don't realise you're isolated ... the shock and the agony is so absolute you have no awareness of what you need.
"There was no support offered to families in our position.
"We relied on each other and close friends to try and navigate the complex practical arrangements as well as our own grief."
Seonaid has been involved in designing the pilot scheme, which she said could offer a "vital lifeline" to other bereaved families.
It will be run by Scotland's National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group.
The charities Penumbra and Support in Mind Scotland, who already help about 3,300 people every week, are also involved in the programme.
Frances Simpson, chief executive of Support in Mind Scotland, said: "Losing a loved one to suicide brings pain and trauma beyond words.
"We know that people who have been bereaved need compassion, understanding and specialist practical support, not just in the immediate aftermath, but for many months after."
The Scottish government has given £510,000 for the pilot.
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, said: "Often those bereaved are left with unanswered questions and unresolved issues on top of dealing with their grief.
"I am pleased that the Scottish government is funding this crucial pilot service to support those bereaved by suicide."
