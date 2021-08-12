New guidance on supporting transgender pupils in schools
New guidance on supporting transgender children in schools has been published by the Scottish government.
Ministers said the guidance was designed to help schools and education authorities "make decisions effectively".
It also recognises the importance of "privacy and safe spaces" for girls and boys within schools.
The Scottish government said the advice was not prescriptive and did not promote transitioning.
It contains "real-life examples" and advice on a wide range of issues known to affect transgender pupils, including bullying, safety and privacy.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "Pupils are happier and learn more at school when they feel safe, respected and included.
"We know transgender young people can face many issues in schools and that teachers and staff must have the confidence and skills to support their mental, physical and emotional health.
"This guidance outlines how schools can support transgender young people while ensuring that the rights of all pupils are fully respected."
'Lack knowledge'
The new guidance was welcomed by the chief executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, Dr Mhairi Crawford.
"Our research shows that school is the area where trans young people experience the most discrimination and this must be addressed," she said.
"Teachers and school leadership often tell us that they lack the knowledge and confidence to effectively support trans young people.
"This resource will guide school staff on how best to do so, improving the lives of trans young people and enabling them to thrive."