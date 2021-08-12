Large rise in ambulance waiting times for serious cases
Cases of people with suspected serious conditions waiting more than 10 minutes for an ambulance have more than doubled since 2019.
Figures for the 2020-21 financial year show that 4,247 people waited between 10 and 29 minutes for an ambulance when their case was deemed to be the most serious.
This figure is up from 1,932 in 2018-19.
However, the number of such cases seen in under 10 minutes also rose sharply.
The Scottish Ambulance Service instituted a colour-coded response system in 2016.
These deemed purple cases to be the most severe - where there is a 10% or more chance of cardiac arrest.
'Lives being risked'
In 2020-21, 10,687 purple cases were seen in under 10 minutes, compared with 8,304 in 2018-19.
The figures were revealed in a response from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to a written question from Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie.
They show the number of cases of waiting times between 30 minutes and an hour almost tripled in the same time period.
In 2018-19, 44 patients were attended to in that time, rising to 125 in the most recent year.
Six patients waited between one and two hours last year, compared with three in 2018-19.
Ms Baillie said: "It's clear that ambulance waiting times are on the rise and that lives are being risked as a result.
"The reports of waits lasting for many hours are horrific and the statistics clearly show that they are not isolated incidents. This is unacceptable."