Scotland's papers: 'Firearms horror strikes city' and 'terror ride'

image sourceThe Timesimage captionA picture of armed officers responding to a mass shooting in Plymouth features on the front page of The Times. Devon and Cornwall Police later said three females, two males and the suspect had died after the shooting in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening. The paper quotes one witness as saying the gunman broke into a semi-detached house and then escaped through a park.image captionThe Herald also leads with the shooting, which it says is not thought to be terror related. The paper reports officers appealed to the public not to share any images of the scene on social media. The main image on the front page shows rail staff observing a minutes' silence for the victims of the Stonehaven rail crash to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy.image sourceScottish Daily Mail image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says a child is thought to have been among the victims of the Plymouth shooting. The paper also reports 600 paratroopers are being sent to Afghanistan to assist British nationals to leave. It comes as the Taliban seized the country's second-largest city, Kandahar, as well as the cities of Ghazni and Herat.image sourcePress and Journalimage caption"Terror ride" is the headline in the Press and Journal. It reports two children were injured in a rollercoaster accident at the Landmark adventure park in Carrbridge. The paper says witnesses spoke of hearing a loud bang from the Runaway Timber Train ride.image sourceDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record reports that a man whose charred remains were discovered in a park in Pollok had his fingers "hacked off". The paper says detectives are investigating whether the murder is linked to a turf war.image sourceScottish Sunimage captionThe Scottish Sun says British jihadis have secretly joined the Taliban to assist their "terrifying power grab" in Afghanistan. The paper reports phone calls of militants with British accents have been intercepted by intelligence officers.image sourceThe Scotsmanimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the deployment of British troops to Afghanistan and says military personnel will provide protection and help relocate UK nationals, Afghan staff and interpreters. The paper also reports on the death of actress Una Stubbs, who appeared in some of the best-loved shows on British TV from the 1960s to the 2010s.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says the Taliban advance gained pace on Thursday - with militants now within 100 miles of Kabul. Elsewhere, it pictures actress Una Stubbs, of Till Death Us Do Part fame, who has died aged 84.image caption"Operation Kabul" is the Metro's headline as it reports 600 British troops will be sent to help an estimated 4,000 UK nationals and Afghans who worked for the UK military flee. The paper quotes Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as saying the security of Britons "is our first priority". It notes the UK withdrew its last forces just weeks ago.image captionThe UK faces its biggest test for "living with" Covid this weekend, claims the i paper, as it says 1.7m will socialise at mass events and festivals. It quotes a government science adviser as predicting that "infection will start to increase" amid close contacts at home, weddings, pubs - and big gatherings.image captionMeanwhile, the Scottish Daily Express says "the only way is up" for Britain's economy following the relaxation of Covid restrictions. The paper reports that the economy grew by 4.8% from April to June - "beating the US, Germany and France".image sourceThe National image captionThe National leads with what it claims are the "significant discrepancies" in BBC News' reporting on politicians' potential breaches of the ministerial code. It reports mentions of the first minister's potential breaches, for which she later cleared, "far exceeded" any other UK politician.image captionPolice have been urged to crack down on quad bikers after a councillor said the issue is not being taken seriously, reports the Glasgow Times. The paper also carries a plea from an 83-year-old man for the council to cut his grass, after services were stopped.image sourceEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionAn MSP has branded Edinburgh's streets a "mess" and claims the capital's roads have been neglected, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.image sourceEvening Expressimage captionThe Evening Express reports a memorial to the victims of the Stonehaven rail crash was vandalised just hours before families gathered to pay tribute on the first anniversary of the disaster.image sourceEvening Telegraphimage captionA Dundee mother's £1,500 "holiday from hell" makes the front page of the Evening Telegraph.image sourceThe Courierimage captionThe Courier reports criminals on community service could be drafted in to clear snow and ice from Perthshire roads this winter.image captionThere's a tongue-in-cheek take on the arrest of the UK national who worked at the British embassy in Berlin in the Daily Star. The paper describes the man, known as David S and accused of passing data to Russia, as "short, flabby, balding" and "not exactly 007 material". "Never mind the Aston... he's got a Ford Fiesta," the paper adds. Its headline? "For your pies only."