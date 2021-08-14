Scotland's papers: 'Senseless' deaths as shooter 'given back licence'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA mass shooting in Plymouth continues to dominate the front pages after the gunman killed five people, including a three-year-old girl and his own mother. Like several of the other papers, the Scottish Daily Express features an image of two of Jake Davison's victims - Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee. The paper says they were shot at random as they walked home.image captionThe Herald says Davidson's social media accounts showed "a clear disdain" for his mother - evidence which police said will form a "key part" of the their investigation.image captionThe effect of the attack on people in Plymouth is highlighted by the i, which reports the city was "united in grief" as tributes were laid for the five victims.image caption"Senseless" is the front-page headline on the Daily Mirror, which is the only Scottish paper to feature images of all five victims.image captionThe Times is among several papers to report that the gunman had his gun licence returned by police last month after it was revoked over an assault allegation. The paper reports that Devon and Cornwall Police are being investigated after Davison's shotgun certificate and shotgun were returned to him.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says police face "mounting questions" over why he was free to own such a weapon despite concerns over his mental health. Davison, who killed five people during a 12-minute "rampage" in a residential part of Plymouth, had posted videos espousing extreme misogynism, the paper says.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says there had been "mounting concerns" about Davison's mental health prior to the attack. Over recent months he had ranted online about mass shootings and expressed growing frustrations at still being a virgin, the paper reports.image captionThe Scotsman leads with criticism of the SNP after 100 days of government. The paper says opposition parties have highlighted instances where the first minister has "failed to meet pledges", including drawing up an NHS recovery plan and vaccinating all adults in Scotland.image captionThe National reports that Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie has called Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross a "petulant online troll" over a letter he sent to Nicola Sturgeon on the Cambo oil field.image captionAn adventure park in the Highlands is looking to trace people who were onboard a rollercoaster when it broke down, reports the Press and Journal.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports that sheltered housing tenants in Pollok say they are "prisoners in their own homes" after additional locks were fitted to the doors of common rooms.image captionProgress on building Edinburgh's tram line extension could be slowed by a nationwide shortage of concrete and other materials, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionThe Weekend Telegraph reports police in Dundee are investigating a man who allegedly posed as a workman, entered an 88-year-old's home and "demanded" £1,300.image captionThe Evening Express leads with a thief who was caught when he boasted about stealing tens of thousands of pounds worth of stock from an Aberdeen designer shop - the man has been jailed for two years, the paper reports.image captionThe Courier leads with praise for NHS doctors and nurses who treated a man who fell into a coma following a cardiac arrest.image captionAnd finally, the Daily Star reports that new research suggests being overweight - before the age of 60 - cannot be blamed on the ageing process. "It's not your metabolism," is the paper's headline.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.