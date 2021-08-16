Education secretary promises masks in school will go 'as soon as possible'
Scotland's education secretary has promised face coverings in classrooms will be dropped "as soon as possible".
As most pupils return this week, the need for masks in high schools is one of the main mitigations remaining.
The Scottish government had said the requirement would be in place for "at least six weeks", but Shirley-Anne Somerville told the BBC if it could be dropped earlier, it would.
All secondary pupils must continue to wear them at all times.
In an interview with Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, the minister said that the covid rules in place for the return to school were "erring on the side of caution".
Ms Somerville said: "We are making sure we are continuing to keep a safe environment for children and young people and staff.
"Wearing face masks within areas for example, retail etc, is still in place in the wider community for secondary school age people. Because secondary school age children would have been wearing a mask for example going to the shops to do back to school shopping, it won't be unusual for them to continue to wear the masks as they go to school."
She added: "Of course we would like to take these restrictions off as soon as possible. We think they might be in place for up to six weeks, that's to ensure that all the staff within our schools have the opportunity to be fully doubly vaccinated.
"But if we can take those restrictions - particularly the face masks - off earlier then of course we would do that."
Children under 12 do not have to wear face coverings in school but will join all pupils in maintaining 1m physical distancing from teachers and staff.
The biggest difference pupils and parents will notice in the new session is changes to self-isolation rules.
The blanket self-isolation of whole classes following a positive Covid test is no longer routine.
Ms Somerville said: "That's very important because that really does reduce the level of disruption that children and young people have had.
"Last year we had many people having to self isolate that didn't go on to actually get Covid. We had many people having education disrupted but not actually getting the disease at the end of it.
"With the changes we have made, we will see less disruption."
Coursework and assessments
A year ago, the return to school triggered a spike in Covid tests and by September, tens of thousands of pupils were absent from school, however, not all were for Covid-related reasons.
The education secretary does not believe a rise in infections will follow the return this year.
She said: "It is incumbent on all of us across wider society to still be maintaining guidance in place at the moment.
"The best way we can stop spreads within the wider population and that includes children and young people is by us all following the rules because a lot of what happens in the schools is based around community transmission not actually transmission within the schools."
It is not yet clear whether Scottish pupils will sit "normal" exams this year.
Candidates have not been able to sit traditional exams for two years, with 2021 grades again criticised for how they were reached, by a combination of coursework and assessments.
The exams body, the SQA, is also to be replaced and Ms Somerville said plans would be revealed in the near future.
"I will be making that announcement soon as I appreciate that both children and young people and staff will want to make early planning for that," she said.
"We want to reassure the young people going into assessments this year that they will know what they are facing very, very soon."
