Covid in Scotland: Victims' families hold public inquiry talks
Families who have lost loved ones to Covid are set to meet Scottish government ministers to discuss a future public inquiry.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will hold talks with members of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
A total of 8,032 people have died in Scotland after testing positive.
A further 10,421 deaths have been registered where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.
In May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs an independent public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic would be held in spring 2022.
But Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for a four-nations inquiry into the global health crisis by the end of the year.
She previously said the way elderly people were discharged from hospital and into care homes in the early stages of the pandemic was a mistake.
The Scottish branch of the justice group is being represented by human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar.
Mr Anwar said Tuesday's meeting at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh would call for bereaved relatives to be put at the centre of the probe.
He said: "With the recent tragic impact of Covid-19 on Scotland as well as the rest of the UK, nobody should expect families of victims to be silent parties, nor should they be taken for granted.
"Ministers will be told that any inquiry set up must retain the confidence of the Scottish families and an assurance that their voices would be heard.
"No family should ever have to go through the burden of losing a loved one and then to find that the legal system fails them, compounded by delay upon delay in an independent investigation of a death."
Mr Anwar said MSPs voted for an inquiry and it was also in the SNP manifesto.
But he said if a UK-only inquiry goes ahead instead, then the concerns of the Scottish families must be taken on board.
The Glasgow-based solicitor added: "It is imperative that the Scottish families are not subjected to unnecessary delay at the hands of the UK government when it is within the power of the Scottish government to act now.
"This is necessary to ensure the families have confidence that the public inquiry will be an effective mechanism to ensure that what has happened to them will not happen again."