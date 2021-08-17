Unemployment rate drops slightly in Scotland
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate has dropped slightly, according to the latest official figures covering April until June.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 4.3% of people over 16 in Scotland were out of work, down 0.1% on the previous quarter.
The figure is less than the rate across the whole of UK, which was 4.7%.
Scotland's employment rate also fell fractionally, measuring 74.2%, down 0.1% on the last set of figures.
UK-wide, the number in work rose slightly, up 0.3% to 75.1%
Statistics showed there were 2.538 million people aged 16 to 64 in employment between April and June while 117,000 in that age range were unemployed.
Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said: "Separate HMRC early estimates, also published this morning, show the number of payrolled employees has increased over the month by 17,000 to 2.4 million in July 2021, however this is 28,000 fewer payrolled employees compared with February 2020, which reflects our gradual ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.
"We are carefully monitoring any impact on employment, particularly as the Job Retention Scheme continues to unwind, and taking action where necessary.
"The Scottish government will continue to do all we can to support employees and employers, but the UK government must extend furlough for those that still need it.
"As we continue to move out of lockdown, we are pushing forward with an ambitious agenda of recovery and economic transformation that builds on the £3.7 billion in Scottish government support to business since the start of the pandemic."