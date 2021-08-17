Decrease in Scotland's suicide rate during 2020
- Published
The number of suicides in Scotland decreased by 3% last year, according to official figures.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows there were 805 probable suicides in Scotland in 2020 - down from 833 in 2019.
Between June and September, however, there were 28% more suicides than usual for those four months.
Men accounted for 71% of suicides in 2020, with deprived areas of the country experiencing the highest rates.
The suicide rate in Scotland's most deprived areas is three times the rate in wealthy areas.
Over the last five years, Dundee has had the highest rate of suicide while East Renfrewshire has had the lowest.
There was a downward trend in probable suicide deaths in Scotland from the early 2000s until 2017, followed by increases in 2018 and 2019.
Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: "Suicide deaths decreased slightly on the 2019 level. Monthly figures show that suicide deaths between June and September of 2020 were consistently above the highest numbers seen in these months over the last 5 years."
He said the statistics were part of an "important analysis of deaths" during the first nine months of the Covid pandemic.
Information and advice
If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.