Ex-Rangers administrators Duff and Phelps in £25m legal action against Crown
The company that ran Rangers after it went into administration has launched a multi-million pound damages action against Scotland's prosecution service.
Duff and Phelps has lodged an initial claim for £25m from the Lord Advocate.
It alleges it suffered reputational damage due to misconduct in public office.
Two of its employees have already received damages totalling £21m after the Crown admitted they were the subject of "malicious" prosecutions.
A hearing on the case has taken place at the Court of Session, with another scheduled for later this year.
Duff and Phelps employees David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were among several people arrested during a fraud investigation relating to the sale of Rangers.
The Crown Office later said they had been wrongfully prosecuted and settled out of court in December last month.
Earlier this month it emerged that former Rangers chief executive Charles Green will get £6.3m in compensation for his wrongful prosecution.
A judge-led inquiry into why Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark were wrongfully prosecuted is due to take place when all related legal proceedings have concluded.