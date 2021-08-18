Scotland's papers: Drink deaths soar and Afghan refugees

Scotland's papers: Drink deaths soar and Afghan refugeesPublished24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the story that alcohol-related deaths in Scotland reached a 12-year high in 2020, with experts warning that the Covid-19 pandemic threatened to "undermine" recent progress.image captionThe Sun says the 17% increase in alcohol deaths last year represents the "tragic toll of lockdown boozers", reporting that experts have called for better treatment services to help save lives.image captionThe UK is to admit 20,000 Afghan refugees in recognition of the "debt of gratitude" Britain owes the country, giving a "safe and legal route" to those fleeing their homes as the Taliban complete their takeover, reports The Times.image captionThe Daily Express says "big-hearted" Britain will take the refugees with women and girls given priority among those desperate to escape the Taliban.image captionUK Home Secretary Priti Patel is to urge other European countries to offer "sanctuary" to Afghans fleeing the Taliban as she announces that Britain will take in 20,000 refugees, reports The Daily Telegraph.image captionThe Daily Mail says "terrified" Afghan interpreters are in hiding near Kabul airport as dozens of others were finally airlifted to Britain.image captionThe i also reports that Afghan residents were in hiding as militia raided homes and arrested activists, but says that the Taliban are urging people to "trust us".image captionThe Metro pictures two Afghan women standing up to the Taliban, showing the world the "true meaning" of courage in contrast to the Afghan army which "melted away" as Taliban forces swept into Kabul.image captionTemporary powers to close schools, introduce lockdowns and require the wearing of masks could be made permanent to cover any future pandemics under proposals tabled by the Scottish government, reports The Herald.image captionThe National says that any deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens faces a "tight" grassroots vote and will not be a "foregone conclusion" as Greens' members get their final say on plans next week.image captionMore than 100 experts have urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to double the £10 a week child payment to help 260,000 children living in poverty and to prevent "thousands more" joining them, reports the Daily Record.image captionThe Daily Star says new shortages are causing "chaos" with pubs left without beer and Nando's restaurant now running out of chicken.image captionDundee and Angus both recorded rises in suicides last year despite the national fall in deaths, reports The Courier.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with the story that a study has been launched into the spread of extreme right-wing influence among communities in the Highlands and Islands.image captionDundee is finally winning the "war on drugs" after years of "misery", reports the Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Evening Express says that a "sanitiser-obsessed" man's "slippy hands" caused him to lose control of his car and crash.image captionGangs have been blamed for the piles of industrial waste laced with asbestos dumped below a motorway at a "fly-tipping hotspot", reports the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says the UK culture minister plans to put the Edinburgh Fringe festivals at the centre of an "international tourism drive".Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.