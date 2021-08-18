Covid in Scotland: Exams planned to go ahead as normal next year
- Published
Exams will go ahead as normal next year if it is safe for them to do so, the Scottish government has confirmed.
It said National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams would be held in spring 2022 providing public health advice allows them to take place.
It was previously confirmed that course content would be reduced to take account of the disruption due to Covid.
Formal exams were cancelled for the past two years because of the pandemic.
Due to continued uncertainty about Covid, two contingency plans will remain in place:
- If there is further significant disruption to learning as a result of coronavirus, but it remains safe for exams to go ahead, there will be further modifications to courses and assessment.
- If public health conditions do not allow for an exam diet to take place, awards will be made on teachers' judgements based on normal in-year assessment.
Fairness at heart of plans
The Scottish government's education secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said fairness for learners would be at the heart of the plans.
She said: "Contingencies offer stability for teachers and learners in the coming academic session and will allow their focus to be on normal practices in teaching, learning and assessment."
Ms Somerville added that detailed guidance would be issued by the Scottish Qualifications Authority "at the earliest opportunity".
One of the main reasons cited for the cancellation of formal exams earlier this year was the patchy nature of the disruption caused by pupils having to isolate.
It was thought unfair to have pupils who had been in class facing the same standard exam as those who had been forced to self-isolate at home multiple times.
However, there was still criticism about the way grades were decided.
Senior pupils sitting National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers complained that assessments which replaced exams were just "exams by another name", after some pupils had to do the tests under similar conditions - but with much less preparation.
Grades were then awarded on "teacher judgement", which had to be backed up by evidence gathered in tests.
Since then, the government has announced it is replacing the SQA, and has announced a commission to look into the way pupils are assessed in future.
Downgrading controversy
The exam diet which had been due to take place in spring 2021 was scrapped entirely due to the pandemic. Instead, teachers were asked to estimate pupils' grades.
However, a moderation system downgraded 125,000 results. Following an outcry from pupils, the Scottish government agreed that where a pupil had been downgraded by the moderation system the original teachers' scores would be accepted after all.
The U-turn came after many pupils complained they had been given lower grades than they had achieved in prelim exams at the start of the year, while the moderation system was criticised over claims it unfairly penalised pupils at schools which had historically not performed as well.