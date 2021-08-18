Scottish public spending deficit doubles to £36bn
- Published
Scotland's public spending deficit more than doubled to £36.3bn last year as spending increased and revenues fell due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Total spending by the Scottish and UK governments and other public bodies rose to £99.2bn as Scotland went into lockdown.
Income from taxes fell to £62.8bn, leaving a gap between spending and revenue equating to 22.4% of GDP.
The deficit for the UK as a whole over the same period was 14.2% of GDP.
Scotland's figure for the previous year - before the onset of the pandemic - was £15.1bn, or 8.6% of GDP.
The figures were calculated by Scottish government statisticians as part of the annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report.
It illustrates how public finances were hit by the pandemic, with huge spending on healthcare as well as relief programmes such as the furlough scheme and payments to businesses forced to close by lockdown.
Public sector spending in Scotland increased by 21% in the 2020-21 tax year, with the figure compounded by falling revenues and the price of oil.
Total spending was equivalent to £18,144 per person - £1,828 per person more than the UK average.
Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the "significant economic impact" of the Covid-19 pandemic had "fundamentally shifted our fiscal landscape".
She said: "While we face continued challenges, there are welcome signs that the Scottish economy is beginning to recover strongly. Business confidence is back above pre-pandemic levels, output is increasing and job vacancies are rising.
"As we rebuild, we are pushing forward with an ambitious 10 year agenda of economic transformation to help seize Scotland's potential and deliver a more prosperous, fairer and greener economy."
Ms Forbes also called for further borrowing powers to be devolved to Holyrood as part of efforts to rebuild the economy.
She said the pandemic had "clearly demonstrated the need for fiscal reform and tat the Scottish government's financial powers are insufficient to deal with the new economic reality".
However, the Scottish Conservatives said the figures "demonstrate the strength and security that we gain as part of the United Kingdom".
Finance spokesman Murdo Fraser added: "In times of crisis, when a pandemic hits, Scottish jobs and public services are safer because we act together."