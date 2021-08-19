Drink driver caused death of teen friends in Fife crash
A young drink driver caused the deaths of two teenage friends when he drove them home from a party.
Logan Russell was 17 when his Vauxhall Corsa left the road and collided with a tree in Fife, leaving three passengers unconscious.
Ethan King, 17, died at the scene, and Connor Aird, also 17, died later in hospital. Daniel Stevens was seriously injured.
At the High Court in Edinburgh Russell, 20, admitted death by careless driving.
Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby told him that a custodial sentence was "very much at the forefront" of his mind.
The court heard that Russell, of Leslie in Fife, had a full driving licence for just 55 days before the fatal crash happened on 11 November 2018.
Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan said on the evening of 10 November and into the early hours of the next day, a girl had held a party at her home in Windygates.
The event mostly took place at a summer house in the back garden while her parents were in the house.
The prosecutor said: "Various people were at the party, including the accused, Connor Aird, Ethan King and Daniel Stevens.
"The accused was seen by various guests to be drinking alcohol throughout the course of the evening as were the other guests."
She said that at about 08:15 the girl's father got up and noticed there were four youths still in the garden and went out and told them it was time to leave.
Russell drove off with the three passengers heading in the direction of Kirkcaldy. The collision occurred on the A915 Standing Stane road at about 08:35.
She said: "The witnesses described the car drifting gradually to the right, crossing the centre line into the opposing carriageway. No one saw the brake lights illuminate."
"The vehicle then left the roadway, struck a wooden post and fence, entered a field and collided with a tree. It then came to rest," she said.
Witnesses saw smoke after the crash and stopped nearby and emergency services were contacted.
Russell managed to get out of the car and told witnesses: "Help my friends. Can you get them out the car? It's all my fault."
The advocate depute said that the witnesses tried to assist the three passengers, who were unconscious, and police and paramedics arrived.
Positive breath test
Mr King died after sustaining significant head trauma.
Mr Aird and Mr Stevens were airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Mr Aird remained unconscious and despite the efforts of medical staff his condition deteriorated and he died on 16 November, as a result of head and chest injuries.
Mr Stevens suffered a broken leg and ribs and a fractured collar bone. He was treated in hospital and discharged after a week.
Ms McQuillan said: "Daniel Stevens remembers nothing of the collision or the party."
Russell was breathalysed by police after confirming he was the driver and gave a positive test.
A blood sample taken in hospital was found to contain 118mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit in Scotland is 50mg.
Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the court: "This is clearly an absolute tragedy."
The judge adjourned the case for sentencing next month and agreed to continue bail.