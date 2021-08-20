Scotland's papers: Law's dementia heartache and ScotRail service cuts

Scotland's papers: Law's dementia heartache and ScotRail service cutsPublished32 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe dementia diagnosis of Scotland legend Denis Law makes the front page of the Scottish Sun. The paper reports that the 81-year-old has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia and is the latest former player to reveal he is suffering from the degenerative brain disease.image captionThe Scotsman reports that ScotRail is planning to cut 300 services a day from its pre-pandemic levels. The move comes in the wake of demand collapsing during the Covid crisis and will save £40m a year, the paper reports.image caption"This will not be an easy journey" is the message from Denis Law on the front page of The Daily Express as it reports on the former Man Utd star's dementia diagnosis.image captionThe Daily Star also leads with the Denis Law story, reporting how the former footballer - who won 55 caps for Scotland and scored 30 international goals - wanted to address his health problems "head on".image captionA prisoner who filmed himself kissing a prison guard at Addiewell jail in West Lothian makes the front page of the Daily Record. The paper reports the inmate was heard saying "that's what I wanted" on the recording of the kiss.image captionThe future of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail following claims he should have personally intervened to help evacuate Afghan interpreters. The paper reports that a crucial phone call that was delegated to a junior minister "never took place".image captionThe National also reports on the criticism facing Mr Raab for staying on holiday as the Afghanistan crisis escalated. The paper reports the foreign secretary has refused to resign over the incident.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads on US President Joe Biden hitting back at what it calls a "torrent of criticism" from UK MPs over his country's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mr Biden said the UK and other Nato allies "had a choice" to stay in Afghanistan but it had been a joint decision to leave.image captionThe i looks at the results of a UK-wide poll on the situation in Afghanistan, saying the results show that most voters believe the UK's 20-year mission in the country has been a waste of time and lives. It also says the poll shows people are divided on Mr Biden's decision to withdraw US troops.image captionA photograph of a mother handing her child to an American soldier at Kabul airport is splashed across the Metro. It says the woman was "begging" the soldier to save her daughter as the Taliban tightened their grip on Afghanistan.image captionThe Times reports that three of Britain's most senior civil servants, whose departments are overseeing the evacuation from Afghanistan, are on holiday. The paper says the permanent secretaries at the Foreign Office, the Home Office and the Ministry of Defence are all on leave.image captionClaims relating to a collapsed deal to increase capacity on Scotland's under pressure ferry network make the front page of The Herald.image captionA bid by the towns and cities linked by the River Tay to to become the next UK City of Culture makes the front page of The Courier. It is among 20 applicants bidding to host a year of cultural festivities in 2025.image captionA revamp for Aberdeen city centre, which could include a new ground for the city's football team, is the main story in the Evening Express.image captionA police car chase where a driver went the wrong way up a one-way street is the lead story in the Glasgow Times.image captionA vulnerable pensioner in Elgin left without any care over a weekend makes the front page of the Press and Journal.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.