Scotland's papers: 'Run for the border' and Covid public inquiry call

image sourceScottish Mail on Sundayimage captionOnce again the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan leads most of the morning's papers. "Run for the border" is the headline in the Scottish Mail on Sunday which carries an article from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. In it he says time is running out and warns Afghans will have to make their own way to the borders if the US does not delay its exit from the country.image sourceSunday Times Scotlandimage captionThe Sunday Times Scotland focuses on comments from former UK prime minister Tony Blair who it says has attacked the "imbecilic" retreat of US, UK and Nato troops. The paper says there are fears of people being crushed to death at Kabul's airport. The paper also carries a story on a call for prisoners to be recruited to help end food shortages amid a labour crisis.image sourceSunday Telegraph image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says former Labour premier Blair, who took Britain into Afghanistan, launched a "furious attack" on US President Joe Biden. It also quotes Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying that the UK needs to talk to countries like Russia and China as they can be a "moderating" influence on the Taliban.image sourceScottish Sunday Expressimage captionThe Scottish Sunday Express quotes Armed Forces minister James Heappey telling veterans who served in Afghanistan they should be proud of what they accomplished despite the ongoing chaos.image sourceSunday Post image captionThe Sunday Post leads with calls for a Scotland-specific public inquiry into the official response to the Covid pandemic. Former Scotland Office head Alun Evans told the paper it must begin soon and be limited to 12 months. He said: "A full, fair and frank inquiry that gets to the truth, as fast as possible, is essential."image sourceSunday Mail image captionThe Sunday Mail features an exclusive interview with football legend Denis Law, who believes heading the ball is directly to blame for his shock dementia diagnosis. The Manchester United and Scotland legend told the paper: "What else would it be? That was what caused damage to the brain. You were heading the ball, which was quite heavy in those days, but you didn't think about it. We just thought it was normal."image sourceHerald on Sundayimage captionThe Herald on Sunday reports SNP ministers have generated "outrage" by approving plans for windfarms. The paper says the Scottish government has been accused of "grabbing power" from local authorities and communities. It also features analysis of the new deal between the SNP and the Greens, which it describes as "Sturgeon's 'human shields'".image sourceScotland on Sundayimage captionScotland on Sunday leads with concerns about a video-sharing platform which has been reported to regulators for hosting "hateful, violent and anti-Semitic content". The paper says Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is among the politicians who have been targeted by users of the site. The paper also features a special report on the knock-on effects of the Airbnb boom.image sourceSunday National image captionCuts to school boat services feature on the front page of the Sunday National. The paper says parents have condemned Highland Council for refusing to send their children home from school every weekend. Despite angry protests, the council has withdrawn the weekly boat service, meaning the children of the Small Isles can only return home every fortnight - even though it costs more to house them in a hostel.image sourceScottish Sun on Sunday image captionAnd the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with an interview with a friend of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who died in 2018. Mark Austin told the paper he keeps Nilsen's ashes in an urn in his living room and plans to scatter them at sea.