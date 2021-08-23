Scotland's papers: 'Fireball' police cars and 16-hour ambulance wait

Scotland's papers: 'Fireball' police cars and 16-hour ambulance waitPublished23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA safety alert on some models of BMW cars used by Police Scotland makes the front page of the Scottish Sun. The concerns that engines might explode mean a number of the patrol cars have been ruled out of high-speed operations, the paper reports.image captionThe daughter of a 98-year-old woman has spoken to the Edinburgh Evening News about her mother's "horrifying" ordeal after she was forced to lie on her living room floor for more than 16 hours waiting for an ambulance.image captionConcerns about high Covid case numbers leading to the closures of schools make the front page of The Scotsman.image captionA trial of hubs which accommodate a number of different bank branches in one location makes the front page of The Herald. It is hoped the idea will help areas hit hard by bank closures.image captionA push to get the SNP to firm up its timetable for when the party wants to hold a second independence referendum makes the front page of The National.image captionA woman whose soldier husband died in his sleep in January has given birth to their baby, reports the Daily Record. Liane Brophy was 10 weeks pregnant when her partner David Timmins, who survived a bomb blast while serving in Afghanistan in 2009, died.image captionThe ongoing situation in Afghanistan continues to dominate the front pages. The Daily Mail has a picture of "an unholy alliance", with British troops and Taliban fighters standing feet apart as they try to quell chaos at Kabul airport. "Don't cut and run yet, Joe" is the headline as it says there are fears mercy flights will be halted within 48 hours.image captionThe Daily Telegraph leads on talks between the UK prime minister and US president and says that unless Biden relents, UK troops are due to start withdrawing from the airport within days. It says pressure is mounting on the US president.image captionThe Daily Express says time is running out for trapped Britons but quotes a senior diplomat saying that the effort to evacuate UK nationals was gathering pace.image captionThe i newspaper headline is "rift grows with US over Afghan withdrawal". It says 20 people are thought to have been killed in stampedes amid chaos at Kabul airport.image captionThe Times says that Britain will step up its evacuation plans, with an aim to fly 6,000 people out of Afghanistan this week. The paper says the RAF has extended the deadline for its last evacuation flight, with the plan being significantly expanded as new cases come to light.image captionThe Metro leads on a British paratrooper who was seen cradling a baby amid chaos at Kabul airport. The unnamed corporal said he was "just doing my duty" and said the picture showed what soldiers were doing on a daily basis.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports on a mother's concern that her daughter has escaped from her school four times without being stopped.image captionThe wealth confiscation orders placed on a couple who orchestrated a complex multi-million pound fraud make the front page of The Courier.image captionA plea to extend the outdoor drinking rules brought in as a result of the Covid pandemic makes the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.image captionPlans to move more Scottish government jobs from Scotland's central belt to the Highlands make the front page of the Press and Journal.image captionA new sculpture for Dundee in the shape of a whale makes the front page of the city's Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Daily Star reports a 12-day heatwave is due to start. "Summer has finally burst back," the paper says, "after weeks of washout".Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.