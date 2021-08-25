Four horses die after collision on A9 near Perth
Four horses have died following a collision between two lorries on the A9 at Cairney Brae near Perth.
One of the lorries was carrying four horses to the Blair Castle International Horse Trials at the time of the collision.
Two of the horses died at the scene while two others were later euthanised.
Two men from one of the lorries were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident, which happened at about 14:45 on Tuesday.
The road was closed until 21:30.
A statement on the competition's Facebook page described the incident as "heartbreaking" and sent its sympathies to the horse owners.